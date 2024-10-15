Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps out of her comfort as she pulls off a business with a touch of fun look in mesh dress and blazer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stole the spotlight at the trailer launch of her much-anticipated webseries Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. It’s safe to say she left fans and fashion critics gasping with her outfit, which featured a blazer and mesh dress, proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Samantha donned a black sheer mesh dress that elegantly peeked at her legs. The dress was adorned with delicate bling details, blending elegance with glam. Layering her eye-catching dress with a structured blazer featuring notch lapels and rolled-up sleeves, she showcased her knack for balancing edginess with sophistication. The blazer’s structured shoulders added a powerful vibe to her look, making her power dressing style impossible to overlook.

To complete the outfit seamlessly, Samantha opted for a classic black belt that cinched her waist while enhancing the classy look. The contrasting sheer mesh dress paired with the tailored blazer finished created a bold yet elegant fashion moment that reflected her distinctive style.

Her choice of accessories was equally remarkable. She wore black high heels, adding a few extra inches to her already tall frame. Delicate golden earrings provided a touch of shimmer, while a sleek wristwatch rounded off her accessories, perfectly complementing the overall ensemble.

Her make-up was nothing short of perfection; she went for a soft, nude lip color that was not overpowering but provided her lips with a subtle sheen. The kohl-framed eyes, enhanced with mascara, turned out to be stunning yet gentle. Rosy cheeks with just a bit of highlighter added a sweet shimmer, while her feathered brows framed her face beautifully. Soft nude eyeshadow added an ethereal touch to the overall look.

To top off her gorgeous look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled her hair in a top knot bun, leaving a few strands delicately framing her face, adding a chic vibe to her polished appearance.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan complemented Samantha in a black velvet blazer and matching bell bottom pants, perfectly coordinating with his co-star.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu not only brought the heat with her mesh dress but has reaffirmed her status as a true fashionista. As her fans eagerly await her web series Citadel : Honey Bunny, we can't wait to see the stunning outfits she’ll showcase during the promotions as she prepares to take the fashion world by storm.

