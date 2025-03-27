Sara Tendulkar flaunts comfy and laidback look at airport but her Rs 3 lakh arm candy steals spotlight

Sara Tendulkar never disappoints when it comes to flaunting her Gen-Z style and fashions the most mod fits every time she steps out. Not only for clothes, but her love for high-end bags is well known. Recently, Sara was snapped at the Mumbai airport donning a comfy tracksuit and added a posh touch to her look with a bag from Christian Dior.

Let’s take a look at how she styled this fit.

The star kid curated her outfit in a navy blue color palette. Her comfy yet stylish attire featured a soft velvet top and she chose a zip-up closure for a mod touch to the look. The cropped layer had a pocket on the tummy for ease. The soft texture made it the perfect travel partner.

For just the right match, Sara rocked the look with comfy pants in the same shade. Just like the top, the bottoms also had a soft velvet texture. For maximum comfort, she chose a relaxed-fit style. The matching set offered the ultimate level of ease that is much needed for a day of travel.

Gen-Z loves to add shoes to every style and Jr. Tendulkar is no exception. Ditching the usual choice of flats for travel, she paired her outfit with white sneakers. Adding another post-millennial touch, she decided to go for chunky sneakers with a dash of blue. If you love open-toed footwear, you can also style this look with platform footwear or slip-ons.

Sara Tendulkar’s luxury bag collection definitely needs no introduction. Often seen carrying expensive arm candies, she made sure to add one to this ensemble as well. Pulling out a piece from Christian Dior, she picked a tweed-patterned black and white bag to go with her outfit. This luxe piece of fashion came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 300,000.

Tying her back in a ponytail, the diva swayed on the minimal side for accessories. She styled her look with stacker bracelets, a simple necklace, and a ring. Going for a no-makeup look, Sara was glowing with a hydrated face, some eyeliner, and a pink lip shade.

What do you think of her latest airport look?