Sara Tendulkar nails horse riding fashion in white top and black jeans, showing activity wear can be sleek, not boring
Enjoying outdoor activities like horseback riding, Sara Tendulkar decided to add a stylish twist with a white top and black jeans.
Sara Tendulkar's fashion game is always on point. She has a knack for turning even the simplest outfit into a standout piece. Full of life, she seems to be living the escape we all crave. Checking off an item on her 2024 bucket list, she enjoyed horse riding in a one-of-a-kind outfit. Her black-and-white combination look was the perfect blend of comfort and style for outdoor adventures. Let’s dive into her feed and take a closer look at her attire.
Sara Tendulkar pulled her adventure outfit straight from her high-fashion wardrobe. She wore a knit white top, ideal for casual outings, featuring a front button and pocket details. The contrasting black accents on the collar and pocket added an edgy touch to her look. With full sleeves and a fitted silhouette, the top offered both comfort and elegance, hugging her body beautifully. Her choice of outfit seamlessly transitioned from a casual hangout with friends to a stylish date night.
For a well-coordinated look, Sara paired her white top with sleek black pants. The classic black-and-white combination never fails, and Sara made the most of it, looking like an absolute stunner. Her tailored-fit, high-waist jeans were a versatile addition to her casual wardrobe, perfect for any outing.
As a young trendsetter, Sara knows how to accessorize with just the right touch. She chose round earrings and a delicate bracelet, both perfectly Gen-Z-approved. These understated accessories kept her look low-key while still making her stand out effortlessly.
An extra oomph factor is always a good idea, and Sara added a cool vibe to her look with sunglasses that were perfect for beating the sun’s rays in style.
Her flawless makeup glow was undeniable. She kept it subtle with a soft base, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, serving as the perfect inspiration for everyday makeup. It was minimal yet flawless.
Tying her hair into a sleek ponytail and stepping into black boots, Sara perfectly completed her look.
Sara’s horse-riding outfit is a style guide on making outdoor activities fashionable. Ditch those boring track pants; you can now achieve a look that’s both comfortable and stylish with relaxed jeans and a chic top.
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora kicks off countdown to 2025 in red floral dress worth Rs 58k and it's a perfect pick to welcome the new year