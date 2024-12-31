Malaika Arora kicks off countdown to 2025 in red floral dress worth Rs 58k and it's a perfect pick to welcome the new year

Malaika Arora has no match when it comes to making jaws drop with the glamorous looks she serves. The diva surely dominates Bollywood with the title of the fashion queen, and each of her outfits is a masterclass in slaying. From gym wear to stunning gowns, she knows how to make an entry, and her latest striking appearance in a red dress is one that deserves a special spot on your Pinterest board!

This outfit pulled straight from the shelves of Gauri & Nainika proves that Malaika can never disappoint her fans when it comes to making wardrobe choices. The thin, delicate straps are enticing as they frame Malaika's shoulders elegantly. But wait, what makes the dress unique is a stunning 3D rose flower design that blooms right on the bust, adding a touch of romance to the fiery ensemble.

A fitted bodice enhances Malaika's figure just right, while the pleated skirt flares out gracefully, creating a silhouette both playful and chic. It’s the kind of dress that makes you want to twirl. It comes with a price tag of Rs 58,000.

Malaika’s accessories were minimal but impactful. She opted for a stylish wristwatch stacked with golden bracelets and elegant earrings that added just enough shimmers. For footwear, she wore sleek black pointed-toe heels—a classic that effortlessly elevated the look.

As always, Malaika's makeup game was on point. She opted for dark brown eyeshadow to add some drama to eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks lightly dusted with blush for a sculpted look, and a swipe of brown lipstick to tie everything together. The final result? A flawless face to match her red outfit.

Malaika Arora styled her hair in loose wavy curls, which fell down her shoulders, giving her an immediate touch of effortless glamour and additionally softening the bold outfit.

This perfect look achieves an ideal balance between statement and subtlety. The star of the show is for sure the dramatic red dress, but Malaika's understated accessories, makeup and classy hair make sure that the whole look feels complete without being over the top.

Malaika Arora has once again dazzled us with her very own recipe for crafting bold looks with grace and confidence. If there's anybody who'll tell you what to wear on date night or at these top-end parties, it would be the diva herself—simply go bold, go red, and last but not least, finish with those signature wavy curls!

