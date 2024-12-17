Shraddha Kapoor’s white saree is the ultimate fashion inspiration for effortlessly elegant and glamorous beach wedding look

Attending a beach wedding? Then it’s time to take major fashion inspiration from your favorite Bollywood actress. Shraddha Kapoor left us mesmerized with her white saree appearance that looked equally elegant and stylish. If you’re someone looking for something similar, her styling tips are worth taking note of. Let’s take a deep look at it.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share her gorgeous look in a white saree. Her saree, made with rich white fabric, was beautifully draped at the waist, and she threw her pallu over one side of her shoulder. To keep the pallu in place, she attached one side to the blouse and let the other side fall gracefully along her arm, flowing in the windy atmosphere.

The actress styled her saree with a plain blouse, but that’s not the end—there’s more to check out. Her sheer sleeves were adorned with intricate white embroidery, covering her hands delicately. Additionally, the V-neckline added a feminine touch to her saree appearance. Her blouse and saree perfectly complemented each other’s vibe, proving that you don’t need something fancy to leave everyone in awe.

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her preference for minimalist looks, also accessorized her saree with classic oxidized earrings. Featuring intricate detailing, the oxidized drop earrings were perfectly settled in her ears, giving off all the desi vibes.

Advertisement

Moreover, she carried a heavily embellished white potli bag as a practical addition to her wedding look. When wearing a traditional outfit, if you’re concerned about where to keep your belongings like a phone, carrying a traditional potli bag is a smart option—and that’s exactly what Shraddha Kapoor did.

Not overdoing her beach wedding look, the Stree 2 actress let her natural beauty shine through minimal makeup. She elevated her appearance with shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and soft pink nude lipstick, keeping all the focus on her outfit and earrings.

With her hair kept open, the actress let her tresses flow naturally, which worked as the cherry on top of her wedding look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s saree look, paired with classic oxidized earrings, is the perfect inspiration to slay a beach wedding look. So, put an end to your worries and channel your inner Shraddha with this equally glamorous and elegant style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched mainstream green mehendi look for pastel, elevated with floral jewelry