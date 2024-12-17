When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched mainstream green mehendi look for pastel, elevated with floral jewelry

No matter the time, floral jewelry has always been a top preference for wedding celebrations, haldi, and mehndi. The timeless beauty of Aishwarya Rai's old photos from her mehendi function has been setting the Internet on fire, where she was all decked up in floral jewelry styled with her pink outfit. Let’s check out the details of her floral jewelry.

Back in 2007, Aishwarya Rai, the epitome of natural beauty, charmed us with her traditional Indian adornments. For her mehendi celebration, the actress opted for floral jewelry paired with her pastel pink outfit. The jewelry, crafted with jasmine and rose petals, elevated her simplicity to a whole new level.

Crafted delicately, her earrings were made by tying jasmine and rose petals together, and the same design extended to her maang tikka, neckpiece, and armband. Her choice of lightweight ornaments exuded grace and comfort, making them perfect to stand out in the crowd.

Floral jewelry has not only been a highlight of 2007 but continues to play a crucial role in haldi and mehendi functions. Symbolizing new beginnings, it is believed that the to-be bride should be adorned with fresh, fragrant flowers—what better options than jasmine and rose? These ornaments are also a practical choice, allowing brides to enjoy the celebrations comfortably while protecting expensive jewelry from stains caused by haldi and mehendi colors.

Looking at the other details of Aishwarya Rai’s mehendi look, she donned a heavily embellished pastel pink dress. Featuring short sleeves and a scooped neckline, her outfit perfectly balanced comfort and elegance. Her makeup was all about a flawless glow—she kept it minimal with glossy lipstick, rosy cheeks, and black eyeliner, adding an unmissable radiance to her appearance.

The bridal mehendi was another highlight, featuring intricate designs that worked as the cherry on top of Aishwarya's wedding look. The design stretched from her wrists to her elbows, with traditional motifs that enhanced the undeniable beauty of her overall appearance.

Right from the floral jewelry to the intricate mehendi design, everything about Aishwarya Rai’s wedding festivities reminds us of the old times when brides loved to keep things minimally pleasing. Her floral jewelry not only added a fresh touch to her appearance but also honored the Indian traditions that are still cherished by many brides-to-be.

