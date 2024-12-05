Sobhita Dhulipala's second wedding look in red-and-white Kanvjivaram saree is simple, traditional and elegant

Yesterday, on December 4, 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala got married to Naga Chaitanya. The duo exchanged vows in a South Indian ceremony in Hyderabad. The actress’ look for her big day has left us absolutely mesmerized. After the golden Kanjivaram saree, her second look in the red and white Kanjivaram saree has our hearts. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

For her special day, Sobhita wore a red and white Kanjivaram saree. The ethnic pick, adorned with subtle prints and the red color at the hem, was perfect for a rich and traditional bridal look. The red border contracted to white, and the additional golden work seamlessly blended simplicity and elegance.

Upon closer look, one can see that the pallu on her shoulder was quite different. Instead of keeping the pallu on one side, she kept it on both sides and tucked it around her waist. For the bottom, she draped her kanjivaram pick perfectly, creating a well-maintained appearance.

What made her wedding look more enchanting was her choice of accessories. She chose rich golden jewelry, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she was wrapped with traditional items that marked her image as a perfect South Indian bride to look up to!

The Night Manager actress first chose to go with a choker, a mid-length, and a long necklace, creating a three-layer neckpiece. Her long earrings exuded rich craftsmanship, and those layer-on bangles pulled the whole attire together. Moreover, she wore armlets on her blouse sleeves and Vandanam on her waist.

Advertisement

Not only her saree, but her hairstyle was also heavily embellished. She tied her hair into a braid and accessorized it with maang-tikka and chandrasuryan—the most sought-after accessory in South Indian weddings.

Her makeup game had a typical South Indian touch. Her appearance with kohl-rimmed eyes—winged eyeliner, kajal, and eyeshadow was divine. Keeping the focus on her eyes, she gave a soft blush touch to her cheeks and nude lipstick, perfect to keep the look simple yet bold.

At last, we can say that from her choice of Kanjivaram saree to rich traditional jewelry, everything about the actress’ wedding attire screams tradition and richness. Sobhita Dhulipala as a South Indian bride was the most mesmerizing thing that can keep us engaged all day.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of togetherness and cherished moments.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala dons two basic sarees for haldi ceremony with traditional jewelry; looks decoded