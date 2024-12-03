Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala’s 5 romantic saree looks that deserve a separate Made in Heaven episode

Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala’s saree collection offers the perfect #Sareegoals. Her love for sarees is evident on Instagram, and we definitely wouldn’t mind stealing a few pieces! Blending tradition with modern style, the actress's saree choices cater to various vibes, and we’re here for it.

Sobhita, as Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven, wore sarees that featured bold colors and unique patterns. Sobhita is quite similar in real life when it comes to fashion choices.

Whether for friends' parties or family events, here are 5 Sobhita-inspired saree looks worth adding to your wedding wardrobe.

1. Pastel Pink Saree

Naga Chaitanya’s fiancée, Sobhita, looked elegant in a gorgeous pastel pink saree. The intricate embroidery added a touch of glamour to her look, while she paired the stunning saree with a backless, deep-neck blouse featuring a strappy back, elevating the entire ensemble.

Keeping it low-key yet making a statement, the actress accessorized with turquoise earrings, adding the perfect pop of color. She kept her hair loose with a side part and chose minimal makeup, opting for nude lipstick, defined brows, long lashes, and a subtle brown eyeshadow. It’s a look we’d definitely love to try!

2. Yellow Saree

Sobhita exudes dreamy vibes in a sheer yellow saree that radiates elegance and grace. The light, flowy fabric, adorned with intricate embroidery, makes it a wardrobe essential. To add a contrasting touch, the actress paired the sheer saree with a lavender blouse featuring delicate gold and white embroidery.

She accessorized with a multi-colored stone-studded traditional kada, a ring, and dangling earrings. Keeping her hair open with a side part, she opted for minimal makeup, including nude lipstick, eyeliner, and light eyeshadow. For a desi touch, Sobhita completed the look with a round bindi.

3. Sheer White Saree

Sobhita looks stunning in a sheer white saree that is a total vibe. The simple yet elegant saree features delicate black floral embroidery, adding a feminine touch to her overall look. For a bold statement, she paired it with a black sleeveless blouse, which stands out beautifully.

Her accessories are on point, as she complements the outfit with geometric design earrings that add the perfect edge to the simple saree. For an added cool factor, she opted for black sunglasses and styled her hair in a sleek bun with a side part, allowing the saree to take center stage.

4. Multi-color floral Saree

The Night Manager actress looks stunning in her show-stopping floral saree. The vibrant blue saree features eye-catching prints of orange, pink, yellow, and red flowers. For a sensual touch, she paired it with a thin-strapped blouse. Her choice of orange bangles and hanging earrings perfectly complement the look, making a bold statement.

For a nostalgic 90s vibe, Sobhita accessorized her bun hairstyle with a flower and completed her look with a bindi, adding the perfect desi touch. If you're someone who loves 90s fashion but also wants to infuse some glamour, this look is a must-try!

5. Shiny Golden Saree

Bride-to-be Sobhita looks glamorous as she blends tradition with style in her stunning golden saree. The actress shared a picture on Instagram, showcasing a rich, shiny golden saree with intricate lace embroidery along the border. For an elegant and traditional charm, she paired the saree with an embroidered blouse.

To enhance her feminine vibe, Sobhita accessorized with traditional hanging earrings and bangles. Her choice of makeup also caught our attention; she opted for a soft glam look with a natural base, defined brows, kajal, and nude lipstick. Completing her traditional ensemble, she added a round bindi, reflecting her love for the classic accessory.

Sobhita’s gorgeous looks perfectly showcase her passion for sarees, and we’d love to add these to our wardrobe.

Which of these saree looks stole your heart? Let us know in the comments below!

