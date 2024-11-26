Sonakshi Sinha gives a masterclass in layering with her oversized leather jacket and turtleneck combo in Milano

When in Milano, channel your inner fashionista. Milano is the ultimate destination for fashion lovers, and if you want to feel like one of them, it’s time to level up your style game.

Sonakshi Sinha seems to have perfectly cracked this code. She was seen gracing the Milano streets with a cozy yet stylish look. Her outfit serves as the perfect style guide for making a statement even with the most basic pieces.

Let’s first talk about her jacket. For a cozy getaway, Sonakshi chose to keep her look comfy and stylish with an oversized leather jacket. Featuring loose sleeves, a notched collar, and large button accents, this jacket is everything you need for a cool appearance. To keep the look effortless, she wore the jacket open. Underneath, she paired it with a black turtleneck top featuring side-cut details—an excellent choice for an absolute style statement.

For a subtle and classy touch, you can pair your jacket with shades of white or brown, which keep the overall look minimal yet chic. However, if you’re like me, you can never go wrong with pairing black with black. It’s timeless and always on point—black never fails.

Now, let’s switch to her bottom. For a monochromatic look, Sonakshi opted for something chic and stylish: leggings. High-waisted and cinched at the legs, these black leggings are a versatile pick that ensures comfort and style, perfect for moving with ease.

Accessorizing your look is always key. Like Sonakshi, you can carry a side sling bag that is both practical and stylish. Her bag, featuring a geometric design and thick straps, is the perfect accessory to complement her look. Along with her outfit and bag, her sunglasses were another standout addition. These classy shades perfectly complemented her all-black outfit and added a dash of coolness—ideal for sunny days.

A subtle white addition to an all-black look can create a striking contrast. Sonakshi nailed this by pairing her outfit with white sneakers, a relaxed yet stunning choice. And let’s not forget her hairstyle—a perfect blend of messy yet gorgeous. She tied her hair back into a messy ponytail, and even that made us scream "WOW."

If you’re someone who loves to keep everything stylish, you can leave your hair open and add classy accessories like earrings for extra flair.

Everything about Sonakshi’s Milano look was perfect. If you ask me, I’ve already made a mental note of it and will definitely try it out when I visit Milano.

