Sonakshi Sinha looks gorgeous in Alexandre Vauthier Foulard Print Crepe Maxi; Can you Guess the Price?

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again left us stunned with her stylish Instagram dump, in which we can see her slaying an elegant polka-dot maxi dress. For the recent event, the Heeramandi actress opted for the classic, timeless pattern but with a touch of modern sophistication. Everything from her dress to her sleek hairstyle is perfect for your next glamorous look. Want to learn more? Let’s decode her look.

One of the beloved Bollywood actresses, Sonakshi Sinha, recently took to her Instagram to share her picture wearing a wrap-style, floor-length polka-dot dress by Alexander Vauthier, approximately priced at Rs 2,30,000. The dark maroon dress features a wrap silhouette that highlights her waist, whereas the flowy bottom and full sleeves give a feminine and modern touch to the overall look.

For a warm and minimal touch, Sonakshi let her skin glow with a light foundation that enhanced her natural beauty. For a bit of drama, the actress opted for soft, smokey eyes, perfect to capture everyone’s attention. Her defined eyebrows and blushy cheeks beautifully highlighted her features. To keep her outfit a centerpiece, the Dabangg actress decided to go with nude lipstick that gave a polished and glamorous touch.

When we look at her accessories, Sonakshi Sinha decided to keep them simple yet elegant. To complement her vintage and modernist look, Sonakshi opted for large gold hoop earrings and rings that caught our eyes. The nails painted in dark maroon give the boss energy, perfectly matching the tone of her outfit. Moreover, to complement her outfit, the actress chose sleek maroon heels from Zara that cost approximately Rs 5,000 to 7,000, perfect to add to your next shopping list. The pointed silhouettes are just perfect to slay the day with confidence. With the low-key accessories, Sonakshi surely knows how to level up the whole outfit with minimalist details.

Not only is her outfit on point, but Sonakshi Sinha’s choice of hairstyle is setting HIGH HAIR GOALS. Fareedan pulled her hair back into a sleek high ponytail to keep her away from the face. This clean ponytail adds an aesthetic touch to her look, making it a perfect choice for the beautiful polka dot dress.

With this classic and glamorous look, Sonakshi Sinha set the right example of enhancing vintage fashion with a fashion-forward twist.

