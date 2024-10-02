Kriti Sanon’s rust-orange co-ord set is the ideal outfit to give your fall wardrobe a fresh update; it comes at just Rs 23,000

Kriti Sanon has officially made fashion her playground, and trust us, she’s winning. Styled by super talented Sukriti Grover, Kriti’s latest look in the rust-orange co-ord set is everything we need for the fall season’s wardrobe refresh. Let’s talk about the details of her stunning outfit.

Kriti Sanon, this time, stepped into the spotlight in a rust-orange co-ord set from Deme Love. The co-ord set features an asymmetric top which is a true showstopper. It features loose, relaxed sleeves with intricate pleating on the shoulder, adding the right texture and structure.

Oh! And can we talk about the small pleats at the waist? They give Kriti’s look a cinched silhouette while still keeping things effortless. But the real kicker is an asymmetric hemline with a side slit that starts right at the waist. These intricate little details add a modern touch to the entire outfit making it unique but with a hint of high fashion.

When worn with fit and flare trousers, the ensemble achieves an enviable equilibrium of casual chic and comfort. The trousers provide the neatness of being tailored yet are light and relaxed enough to wear all day regardless of whether it is for brunch, meetings or an evening out with friends. Her outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 23,000.

Advertisement

Kriti kept her accessories minimal because when your outfit is this loud, let it do the talking. She chose delicate golden earrings and stacked them on multiple finger rings, completing the look with taupe-colored heels that added an understated elegance.

However, let's not overlook the make-up! The makeup on Kriti was as spectacular as her outfit. Kriti's radiant skin glowed, and she added a natural flush with her blushed cheeks. Her nude glossy lips paired perfectly with soft smokey eyes, featuring a dramatic sweep of thick kohl for extra definition. To complete the look, she swept her hair into a tidy bun with a few locks framing her face, adding a relaxed elegance to her ensemble.

This rust orange co-ord set, along with Kriti's simple accessories and stunning makeup, is giving us all the fall vibes. If you are looking to elevate your autumn wardrobe with a mix of modern elegance and effortless cool, Kriti’s deme love is your perfect muse! Are you ready to embrace your inner Kriti this fall? Because we are.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon amps up her fashion game with cherry red co-ord set that is perfect for lunch with your besties