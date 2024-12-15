Suhana Khan sets the Saturning night ablaze with her Rs 4 lakh crystal black mini dress and Valentino shoulder bag

Bollywood girl Suhana Khan has been rocking the fashion industry with her on-trend and spot-on styling. Last Saturday night, the actress made an appearance in a chic and classy black mini-dress that was a fresh addition to her party wardrobe. The actress styled her black dress most elegantly and turned all the limelight towards her. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Black never goes wrong—a fact no one can deny. For an event, Suhana Khan seemed to get a hold of the perfect black dress that exudes all bold, and classy vibes. She was wearing a crystal mini-dress from the iconic collection of Versace. Valued at Rs 4,21,600, her choice of outfit was perfect to turn heads and make hearts flutter. Featuring a plunging neckline, and spaghetti straps with golden details on the shimmery black dress, her fit gave all the right feels.

The hemline of her attire reached to her thighs making the dress look not too long, and not too short, perfect to slay the event with a dash of style and comfort.

The young trendsetter elevated her appearance with statement accessories. She accessorized her fit with round earrings, delicate bracelets, and rings that were perfectly shining and balanced the limelight equally. Moreover, apart from her outfit another classy piece she carried perfectly was her small loco shoulder bag from Valentino. With the hand straps, the actress gracefully carried the bag in her hand.

Advertisement

With the dewy makeup, the actress gave a hydrating glow to her face. With the right shade of concealer and foundation, the actress prepared a proper base and then enhanced it with perfectly blushed cheeks, long lashes, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her flawless makeup gave out minimally aesthetic vibes perfect to keep all the focus on her fit, and accessories.

Her hair was kept open with loose waves excluding effortless charm. Also, the middle partition highlighted her facial features, perfect to pull the whole look together. Lastly, for a right lift to appearance, the actress completed her outfit with Clare slingback pumps from Louboutin.

Girls buckle up, this Suhana Khan-inspired look is the ultimate way to rock any event. All you have to do is get a perfect black dress, accessories, a bag, and get the perfect black heels, that will keep you comfortable, and edgy. And that’s it, you’ll set your moment like Suhana Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor exudes effortless charm in her rich white saree at the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor