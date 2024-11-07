From trench coats to turtlenecks: 4 Suhana Khan-inspired winter outfits to elevate your cold-weather fashion

We are nearing the season of cozy nights and chilly air, which leaves us craving hot cocoa and dressing in warm ensembles. The winter season is the perfect time to channel your inner stylist and step out in oversized jackets, sweatshirts, boots, and more—making you look like you just stepped out of a Hollywood series.

To keep your winter outfit on point and perfect for dealing with chilly weather, we’ve curated four of the best Suhana Khan-inspired winter outfits. Trust us, they’ll make you feel like a character in a winter-themed rom-com series.

1. Grey Turtleneck Sweater with Black Stockings

Suhana Khan enjoyed her cozy time in Paris, wearing an oversized grey turtleneck sweater, giving off all the relaxed and trendy vibes. To complement her top, the actress opted for a matching mini skirt, making you feel like a dreamy character. This cute little detail added a classy touch to the sweater, exactly as we like it.

To stylishly tackle the winter chills, Suhana Khan completed her look with black stockings, adding an extra layer while still being transparent enough to flaunt her legs. For a ready-to-go look, the actress carried a mini brown sling bag and left her hair open—perfect for a fun-filled getaway.

Advertisement

2. White Sweater Dress with Faux Fur Camel Coat

Give a classy touch to your winter look—just like Suhana Khan. The actress enjoyed her time in Paris, donning a white two-piece sweater outfit. For the top, she chose a turtleneck sweater and paired it with a matching knee-length skirt. She then added a camel-colored coat featuring faux fur around the neck, giving the outfit a touch of extra class.

For accessories, The Archies actress carried a mini brown sling bag, spacious enough for essentials. Lastly, she wore strappy high heels, proving that winter looks are not just about quirky boots.

3. Brown Outfit with Black Puff Jacket

Suhana Khan had a fashionista moment in a monochrome brown outfit, perfectly paired with a black puff jacket. Ready for a cozy night, the actress chose a brown sleeveless turtleneck top, paired with wide-leg brown pants. She layered a black puff jacket over it, which complemented the overall vibe of her look.

Advertisement

Adding a bit of luxury, she carried a Louis Vuitton bag and completed her outfit with white sneakers. This perfect combination of brown, black, and white tones makes the outfit a flawless example of blending neutral tones into one chic look.

4. Denim with Trench Coat

Suhana exuded all the main-character energy with her winter-chic look. She shared a picture on Instagram, wearing a mini denim dress featuring a strapless design and front zipper detailing. To enhance her style, she topped off the look with a beige trench coat, featuring bold black buttons and a waist belt.

Suhana Khan’s mini winter look feels like it came straight out of a fashion magazine. For an extra oomph factor, she finished off her look with black sunglasses—perfect for slaying winter morning vibes.

Which of these outfits would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

