Suhana Khan was a firecracker in beige Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, glamming up her father's birthday bash and Diwali party

The gorgeous actress Suhana Khan was recently seen rocking an ethnic look in a beige lehenga. The young actress is the epitome of grace and elegance, never disappointing us with her traditional look styled with a modern twist. The same goes with her recent saree cum lehenga, perfect to all decked up for her father’s birthday, and Diwali celebration.

When it’s your father’s birthday and Diwali, you’ve got to look like a patakha, just like Suhana Khan. The actress graced our Insta feed with her beige lehenga choli set by Falguni Shane Peacock. The outfit featured cropped choli paired with a bodycon lehenga skirt. The blouse featured a plunging neckline, and half-length sleeves, making it perfect to complement her overall celebration look.

The lehenga, adorned with breaded teasels, colorful flowers, and shimmery embellishments, is perfect for stealing the show. The best part? Her saree-like-pallu. To complement the modern look of her lehenga choli, Suhana draped her dupatta like a saree pallu. The dupatta is attached to the skirt, and Suhana Khan decided to carry it by placing it on her shoulder.

For accessories, the actress for shining like a star with her sparkling silver and green stone hang earrings, delicate diamond bracelet, and ring. To add a feminine touch to her look, the actress chose a stone bindi.

When looking at her makeup, it perfectly screamed festive vibes. The Archies actress went for smudged winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy cheeks. She also opted to highlight her facial features and complete it with defined brows and nude lipstick.

Suhana didn’t overdo with her hair. The actress kept her hair open and styled it with soft waves. With a center partition and some curls, the style added perfect volume to her hair, giving off perfect hair goals. Right from plunging neckline blouse to completing her look with a silver bindi, Suhana surely didn’t settle for less and raised the bar for all traditional looks. We surely believe that this whole look was just all Suhana-inspired and we can’t wait to see more of her traditional look.

