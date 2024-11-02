Katrina Kaif’s fuchsia saree and corset worth Rs 2,75,000 is fusion glam that we absolutely need for celebrations all year round

Last night, on the 1st of November, the air was electric with Diwali celebrations, and no one did it better than Katrina Kaif! The diva embraced the Festival of Lights alongside her husband Vicky Kaushal, and let’s just say her attire was the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Katrina wore a breathtaking corset-saree designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, offering a unique twist on the usual saree drape. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Katrina dazzled in a stunning fuchsia pink tissue saree with a golden border running elegantly along its length. However, the real highlight of the look—and what set her apart—was the way she draped the saree: she paired it with a dramatic strapless corset richly embroidered with floral resham work. This distinctive look not only displayed her impeccable fashion sense but also accentuated her enviable figure, showcasing how modern elegance can beautifully complement traditional attire. The saree comes with a price tag of ₹2,75,000.

As for accessories, Katrina opted for bold and beautiful statement jewelry, with eye-catching earrings and a bangle adorning her wrist, perfectly complementing her outfit. Her makeup was exceptional as well, featuring a dewy base that made her skin radiate, while her cheekbones were generously highlighted. With nude lips and expertly contoured cheeks, her look was balanced with nude eyeshadow, simple mascara-laden lashes, and a delicate tiny bindi, which added just the right touch of tradition.

Katrina Kaif styled her hair in a relaxed manner, leaving her silky tresses half-open, enhancing the minimalistic vibe of her outfit. The overall effect was a harmonious blend of elegance and simplicity, proving that sometimes, less is more.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal chose a shimmery black sherwani that radiated charm and elegance, complementing his wife perfectly. Classic yet contemporary, it added to his ruggedly handsome persona. From a clean-shaven look to his walrus moustache, Vicky exuded confidence and charisma. The lovely couple looked nothing short of fabulous as they ushered in the festive spirit of Diwali.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal not only celebrated Diwali but made a fashion statement that will leave fashion lovers in awe long after the last firecracker has dimmed. Here's to looking forward to more stunning looks from this lovely pair!

