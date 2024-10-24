Suhana Khan’s RED HOT Manish Malhotra saree with corset blouse is worth copying for Diwali party

On October 22, 2024, Suhana Khan had her perfect Main Hoon Na moment in the red-hot saree that she wore to the Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share her video in the gorgeous saree, giving a perfect glimpse of her swoon-worthy look. This Suhana-inspired red outfit is just perfect to turn up the glam and serve looks at your Diwali Party. Let’s have a closer look.

At the recent Manish Malhotra Diwali party, Suhana Khan turned heads with her gorgeous bright red saree look, blending traditional style with a modern touch. The simple yet elegant saree perfectly caught our attention and here we are, trying to get over her beauty! Suhana’s saree features intricate embellishments along the border that add a festive touch to the look. But what stole the limelight was her shimmery strapless corset blouse.

To complement the feel and look of her saree, Suhana Khan paired it with a long strapless blouse featuring shimmery details. The corset-style blouse added a trendy twist to her traditional style, and we’re totally crushing over it. To let her outfit grab all the attention, Suhana didn’t overdo her makeup and hair.

She kept her hair open with a side partition letting it flow naturally. Moreover, she added some loose waves, that gave off the perfect hair goals. To have the perfect palat moment, you can try this hairstyle and have that perfect capture that will make you fall in love with yourself again.

To add a bit of glamor, Suhana goes for black eyeliner, kajal, defined brows, and nude lipstick, which gives a flawless finish to her look. Moreover, for some low-key vibes, Suhana kept her accessories simple. She just wore small red, and silver stone studded earrings, that added the right elegance to her overall outfit. At last, to complete her Diwali party, Suhana goes for a small bindi that showcases her unique style, and perfect inspiration for the new generation.

Just like us, if you too loved Suhana’s outfit, then it’s time for you to try this and channel your celebrity energy.

