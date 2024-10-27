Katrina Kaif wears long denim dress worth Rs 40,496 and it's incredible choice for Friday workwear to dinner

Katrina Kaif's fashion choices are quite on the comfy side. For an event today, she picked a blue midi denim dress by Ganni, and it's worth Rs 40,496. The two-shade sleeveless denim dress came with multiple pockets and a collar that allowed her to look fashionable and professional all at once.

One can see in the photos below, Katrina wore her dress with black heels. For her beauty look, Kaif opted for loose hair, complemented by highly blushed cheeks and glossy lips, which enhanced her evening appearance. She accessorized her ultra-chic outfit with statement earrings and rings.

One thing to learn from Katrina Kaif's fashion choices is to prioritize comfort without compromising on style.

Of late, her airport looks have included oversized coats, relaxed-fit jeans, and stylish athleisure wear. Well, Katrina has a knack for choosing outfits that feel good while making a fashion statement.

