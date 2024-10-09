Getting ready to travel and catch a flight at the airport is always exciting and fun. People usually stick to manageable western wear choices for the airport. However, Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest airport look at Mumbai airport proved that ethnic wear answers all our doubts, and we love that. Her slightly oversized dark blue kurta set made our hearts swoon, and we are totally feeling inspired by her airport-ready embroidered ethnic look.

Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again, reminded us of the importance of keeping our airport looks simplistic and stylish, which is, of course, key when it comes to fashion fabulousness. Let’s break down the Stree 2 actress’ look for you.

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a beautiful dark blue-colored suit for the airport ensemble. Her kurta had a 3/4th sleeved style with beautifully highlighted and scalloped edges. Even her intricate white embroidery over the piece and its oversized sleeves gave it a rather classy and elegant edge. To add a little extra flair, she paired the suit with a matching dupatta draped around the neck, completing her outfit.

But that’s not all. Tamannaah’s attention to detail extended to her pants too. She opted for matching straight pants adorned with delicate nature-inspired embroidery work, same scalloped edges, and elevated with a wide-legged silhouette that slayed. Even the oversized appeal of her kurta helped the diva keep things comfortable while looking classy, at the airport.

A versatile kurta set like Tamannaah’s can be a good choice for a relaxed traveling experience and even a semi-formal event. We are super obsessed with Tamannaah’s decisions, aren’t you? Bhatia even completed her look with flat sandals, adding to the comfort quotient of her modern airport-ready ensemble, she proved that easy-breezy kurta sets are always in style.

For her accessories, the Bahubali actress chose to keep things minimalistic to keep the focus fixated on her charming kurta set airport look. She complimented it with a sleek gold wristwatch and a matching ring for her finger, giving her outfit an elevated vibe. We love how these choices add to the look without taking over.

Regarding makeup, the actress opted for a fresh and natural approach. She kept her complexion glowing with blushed cheeks, adding a rosy tint to her cheeks for a radiant appearance. Her lips were adorned with pink shiny lip gloss, enhancing her pout with a subtle glow, as well, while of course, nourishing them. We also love how she defined her eyes with black kohl kajal and eyeliner, and we’re noting that down.

Last but not least, she tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and well-formed plait that looked just amazing. It went extremely well with the ethnic vibe of her dark blue-hued ethnic airport ensemble. It also helped frame her face. The long plait was an absolute goal, and we adore that.

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s blue suit airport look? Are you feeling inspired for your next airport ensemble? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

