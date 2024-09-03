Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her ability to always know just what to wear. From simple suits to classy gowns, she always nails the look, just like she did, earlier today, with her statement-worthy airport look. The diva was papped at Mumbai airport, wearing an all-black look with a sporty monochromatic twist. She also added a luxe touch with a classy Gucci bag worth Rs. 3,01,396, and we are totally taking notes, right here.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a detailed look at the Stree 2 actress’ stunning black-hued latest airport outfit for a sizzling hot bowl of Tamannaah Bhatia-approved fashion inspiration.

Tamannaah Bhatia added another page to her book of stylish triumphs, earlier today, inspiring onlookers with her airport look. The Lust Stories 2 actress served a black-hued airport look that was just all things amazing. The classy look featured a white camisole top with sleek straps, a fitted style, and an alluring neckline.

This was further layered with a cropped and puffed-up black biker jacket that gave a rather edgy and mysterious touch to her gasp-worthy airport ensemble. The ruched style of the jacket also looked just great, visibly adding to the outfit’s overall texture. She even rolled the sleeves up to give a casual twist to the airport look. Its zipper was also left half open to ensure that the white camisole was clearly visible.

Complementing the Bahubali 2 actress’ oh-so-stylish black jacket, she chose to wear ankle-length and high-waisted black pants with wide-legged style, which was equally classy and comfortable. The dark hue of the pants also ensured that the edgy touch of the outfit did not go away. The lightweight pants also had convenient pockets on both sides, making it the right choice for the airport. Tamannaah has definitely managed to set new airport-style goals, and we’re head-over-heels in love.

The Bhola Shankar actress further completed her ensemble with contrasting white sports sneakers, which added a harmonious yet monochromatic appeal to her oh-so-stylish ensemble. Tamannaah’s comfortable choice is just perfect for the airport because it will make sure that it supports your feet for the journey. Bhatia further chose to accessorize her airport outfit with black dark-tinted sunglasses, a minimalistic gold necklace, matching small gold earrings, and a classy matching wristwatch. These minimalistic yet magnificent choices made sure that her outfit was visibly elevated, while also letting it shine under its own spotlight.

But that’s not all; she also gave a luxurious twist to her look with a matching black Gucci Horsebit Chain small leather shoulder bag. This gasp-worthy choice with glossy black quilted leather and dark silver hardware along with a sleek and lightweight style, is perfect for queens who are always on the go. The cool piece also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 3,01,396.

Moreover, she left her hair open as her dark tresses beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection. This effortlessly manageable and easy-to-make side-combed hairstyle with a slight puff also was a great choice for the airport. On the other hand, the actress’ makeup was also subtle and flawless, featuring the perfect blush and a nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty and inner glow. Tam legit looked nothing short of incredible, leaving us all inspired by her style.

So, are you a fan of Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion-forward airport look? Would you like to wear something like this on your next trip? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

