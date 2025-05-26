Tara Sutaria carries Rs 2,95,000 Gucci bag with blazer look for dinner date with her girl gang

Tara Sutaria was papped channeling bold, businesswoman energy in a three-piece ensemble that also included a long blazer. She elevated her style with a Gucci bag worth Rs 2,95,000 and it's the perfect arm candy to sum up a power-statement look.

The actress wore a plunging neckline top as her inner layer. The black top with ribbed texture fit Sutaria’s form like a glove. She paired the top with contrasting white pants. The straight-line pants added relaxed yet formal vibes to the outfit.

For the layering, the SOTY 2 actress wore a long-line blazer. The black blazer followed a relaxed silhouette, perfect for throwing on to deliver a powerful look. The satin blazer featured large lapel collars, serving as a bold statement.

For the accessories, Sutaria opted for gilded jewelry. She wore golden floral tops, adding sparkle to her black and white fit. She further added a golden watch with a coil band, which looks like Bvlgari’s signature Serpenti timepiece. The actress wore a crystal-encrusted ring, completing her look with elite lady jewelry pieces.

For her arm candy, the Apurva actress carried a Gucci Diana small tote bag with bamboo-stem-inspired handles and the brand’s monogram fixed at the front in gold. This luxe bag comes with a hefty price tag of around Rs 2,95,000 (USD 3,500). This Gucci piece was the perfect pick to elevate Tara’s CEO-core aesthetic.

She rounded up her look with classic, black pointed stilettos, keeping up with the black and white theme of her OOTN.

Tara Sutaria’s soft glam makeup

The diva flaunted a clean and glowy makeup avatar for the night, topping it off with cream blush, highlighter, and soft pink lipstick. She side-swept her short hair, serving a corporate glam look.

Not sure what has gotten into Tara Sutaria, but she has embarked on the journey of creating her signature look, which is corporate finesse. Ever since the diva cut her hair short, she has been on a roll of serving back-to-back blazer looks.

So perhaps Coco Chanel wasn’t lying when she said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Because just look at Tara, once a girly chic, has now turned into a boss lady, and we’re not complaining; she looks fierce.

