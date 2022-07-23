EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tara Sutaria says in our industry most things aren’t equal: ‘I’ve experienced it personally’

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ek Villain Returns duo Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor opened up about the need for equality in terms of opportunities for men and women in the industry. “In this industry, women have had lesser chances to prove their worth, that is the thing. Now there is a bigger opportunity,” says Arjun. Tara adds, “That’s also a conversation about it that has begun very recently, in the recent few years.”

The actress further adds, “So I have grown up in a household of very strong women, who have opinions, who are in every sense of the word equal, and treated with a great deal of respect and love. So I have never understood the concept of inequality. Yes, it's true in our industry most things aren’t equal. It depends on who you work with of course. And I have experienced it personally, so I can only speak for myself, I can’t speak for anybody else. It is changing for sure.”

Is it really changing? “Slowly, much slower than I think it probably should. If it was the other way around, and if things needed to change for a man it would have been much faster. I can tell you that,” elaborates Tara.

Arjun says that when we talk about films, the conversation is always more skewed towards it being a hero driven profession. “When I did Panipat, I think Kriti (Sanon) is an important part of that film. Yes, I have more screen time, Sanjay Dutt is also a part of it. So I am not saying that she should be above or below, I am saying it has to be balanced in the way it’s perceived also. Perception of the third person that is the media and the audience comes from also changes the way you guys see it. And not only you, I am saying everybody,” explains the actor.

Tara Sutaria says change can be brought about with smaller things. “It doesn't need to be some huge conversation about the big things that we are doing wrong. It can be about small things and small differences we can make. For example, I have noticed this in a lot of paparazzi videos, you will notice a male celebrity and a female celebrity. And the male celebrity will always be called so and so sir, but the woman who is of the same age will never be called so and so ma’am. And not that we want that respect, we are all very young, we don’t want to be called ma’am or ji or anything like (that). But it's this very general sense of the man is greater and so he must be given more respect. And that’s what I am saying, it comes from small things like that. So if we just change that, it could move mountains,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on pay parity & being paid your worth: ‘Today Alia Bhatt has given Gangubai, she has…’