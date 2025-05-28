Tara Sutaria slays in Rs 10,999 backless white dress and short hair as she steps out for dinner

Tara Sutaria never disappoints when it comes to her A-fashion game and she nails it with perfection. The actress was clicked last night stepping out for dinner, and just like always, she made us skip a heartbeat with her mesmerizing appearance. Her pick for the outing was anything but basic, equally blending style, comfort, and elegance.

The young diva was dressed in a full-length white dress with details worth checking out. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

Serving the perfect dinner look and summer-ready vibes, Tara Sutaria wore the Mira dress IVY from Nouria. Costing Rs 10,999, the elegant halter neck ensemble highlighted her shoulders and collarbones. The flowing silhouette gracefully falling to her feet created a sophisticated vibe, giving a perfect modern-chic touch. Moreover, the soft and lightweight fabric is ideal to let you stay relaxed even on the hottest days.

Raising the temperature more, the backless design added a sultry vibe, making it just more perfect to don on various occasions like date night, coffee dates, vacation, beach time, and more.

What made it more interesting was that she styled it with the gorgeous pearlescent drop earrings and carried a statement metallic bag in her arms. The short hair was styled in a side partition, which also left an impression, giving her look a boss lady touch.

Her makeup was enchanting. The unmissable glow on her face was achieved with the radiant and flawless base that she beautifully enhanced with the hint of blush on her cheeks, defined brows, curled eyelashes, soft-toned eyeshadow, and rounding off with the glossy nude lipstick. Completing her summer look to perfection, the actress slipped into the strapped metallic-finish heels, adding just the right lift.

Tara Sutaria has always been a fashion icon, and each time she makes an appearance, she makes a fresh style statement. The long white dress, statement accessories, and short hairstyle—each detail came together for a flawless dinner look.

