Viral Kissik girl Sreeleela wears budget-friendly mini dress, flaunting the perfect summer look

Sreeleela, the dance queen of South India, is blessed with striking beauty and unbeatable dance talent. She didn’t stop there though, the Kissik muse is now expanding her horizons by starring in Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie as the lead actress. Besides, the diva is raising temperatures by serving back-to-back stunning looks. She was recently papped in a twirly blue little dress, and we were immediately thunder-struck by her styling inspos. Let’s recreate her dazzling outfit.

Hopping out of an SUV, Sreeleela was spotted scurrying to her vanity van. For commuting, she was all dolled up in a satin blue dress from the Australian brand Forevernew, priced at Rs 7800. The billowy-twirly dress featured an overlapping wrap neckline, giving it a graceful touch. The gorgeous mini-dress donned an asymmetrical hemline at the bodice before cascading into a full twirl skirt.

An unusual but cute addition to this outfit was Sreeleela’s pink flip-flop. For this look, the dance queen accessorized the dress with gold hoops. For her hair, Sreeleela perfectly tucked her front strands at the back with the help of blue-embellished hair accessories, leaving the rest of her long strands resting gracefully on her shoulders.

Now, the Kurchi Madathapetti star kept her mini-skirt look effortlessly stylish because it was for commuting purposes only. But here’s how you can recreate this blue satin mini-dress look for a fancy date:

The blue dress: The swirling little blue dress can be a perfect date-night staple if styled gorgeously. Adorn the dress with a matching belt with a silver buckle to accentuate your waist and create a defined silhouette.

The shoes: The most gorgeous part of a mini-dress look is the heels. The way heels can elevate a mini-dress look is divine. Fling on a pair of heels in blue color for consistency or in white color for contrast.

Accessory: A silver-girl aesthetic will stunningly enhance this look. To add a quirky touch to an otherwise polished satin dress, adorn silver melting drop earrings and chunky bracelet cuffs.

Bag: Go with a mini white hobo bag to add a chic contrast to this elegant look.

Sreeleela’s satin blue dress surely captivated us with its grace and elegance. However, the versatile dress can be recreated for a date night, beach vacay, galpal brunch, and many more events.