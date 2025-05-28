Rashmika Mandanna flaunts ‘not-so-basic’ denim look in straight-leg jeans and matching cap at airport

When the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna, walks through the airport, she always makes sure to share cheerful smiles along with stylish fashion statements. Last night, on 27th May, the actress was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She opted for a basic yet chic outfit—just the fashion lesson we need to elevate our everyday style. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly serves both basic and high-fashion glamor, and we’re undoubtedly fans of both. For her travel-friendly look, the white T-shirt—with a crew neck, short sleeves, and a fitted bodice—was perfect for someone who wants to stay stylish on the go.

Styling it with denim jeans? Absolutely a hit choice. The straight-leg, high-waist denim jeans added just the right length to the actress’s frame. With their versatility across different occasions, denim jeans are truly timeless. From casual coffee dates to shopping or hanging out with friends, pairing a simple white T-shirt with denim jeans is always a style win.

Slaying her airport look to perfection, Rashmika elevated the outfit with gold hoop earrings and a watch—accessories that were both fashionable and practical. Another cool element that caught our eye? The denim cap on her head, adding a playful yet trendy touch. She completed the look with a black shoulder bag.

Her beauty choices perfectly complemented her natural, effortless vibe. Letting her natural beauty take center stage, the glam was kept minimal—with a soft blush glow on her cheeks and a touch of glossy lipstick for a fresh, hydrating finish.

Her mid-length hair was left open, falling gracefully below her shoulders on both sides. And finally, for footwear, she opted for quirky cream Crocs with a fun print that instantly caught our attention.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fresh airport look proves that a travel-friendly outfit can be both practical and stylish. With her effortless pairing of a simple top, denim jeans, a cap, and Crocs, the actress elevated basic fashion to a whole new level.

