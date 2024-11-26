Triptii Dimri serves edgy corporate core in black cropped blazer and pants worth Rs 1, 12,692

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is often seen wowing fans with her fashion sense, and that wasn’t any different last evening, the 25th of November. The actress stepped out for an event, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a combination of corporate core and elegance with trendy twists. Triptii opted for a co-ord set featuring a cropped blazer and matching pants. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Triptii chose a bold and edgy outfit from the racks of designer Dion Lee. The cropped blazer with unique design elements, starting with an open front that comes with criss-cross belts attached, coupled with a buckle at the bottom for closure, is sleek and modern. It has padded shoulders and buttoned cuffs, giving it a structured silhouette and making it fairly commanding as an outfit overall.

Bad Newz actress teamed it with black bootcut pants made of light, compact wool. Again, these weren't ordinary trousers— they had an avant-garde edge, with a striking strappy waistband that included belt loops, metal eyelets, and buckle details. All this attention to detail elevated the outfit, making it a statement that looks perfect for someone who isn’t afraid to experiment with style. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,12,692.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that had us hooked. Let’s talk about those accessories! Triptii opted for sleek, chic silver earrings that added just the right amount of sparkly complement to the outfit. Black heels were perfectly sophisticated and added a few extra inches to her tall frame.

Her makeup really adhered to that mantra of "less is more" soft, minimal, yet so dewy! With a rich, radiant base, slightly rosy cheeks, and a nude lip color that whispered elegance, she was fresh and light but still packed a punch. With some shimmery eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes, and voila! The best of corporate glam.

To top it all off, her hair game was also on point. Her sleek and middle-parted locks ensured that everything looked polished and powerful. It's official: Triptii Dimri just gave the corporate core trend a glam packed makeover and we are here for it!

The ensemble sported by Triptii Dimri is perfect as a modern edge brings to corporate-inspired fashion; the ability to merge structure with creativity which makes her a true fashion inspiration and this look proof that corporate core can be anything but boring.

