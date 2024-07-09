Vicky Kaushal makes us go ‘Tauba Tauba’ yet again as he serves hotness in all-black outfit with sunnies

Vicky Kaushal is soaring high on his latest song Tauba Tauba’s success from his upcoming movie Bad Newz co-starring Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk. He is currently busy with promotional events, looking all dashing and handsome as he is. However, the Uri actor has chosen his color to be black this time, and truly he is elevating the color like no one can.

Vicky recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from one of his lookbooks. His fashionable way of dolling up is making us super excited. His all-black ensemble left his massive fanbase crazy with his suave look and chicness. Now, without any further ado, let’s get into the details of the actor’s look.

Vicky Kaushal’s classic OOTD

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Vicky Kaushal went for a combination of business class and casual chicness for his recent look. He wore a classic black blazer adorned with golden buttons that added more definition to it while pairing it with a casual jet black-colored round-neck T-shirt.

To add a pop of color to the whole outfit, a red piece of cloth which was embroidered with intricate detailings was added on the chest pocket of the blazer. He completed the ensemble with a pair of fitted black trousers. But, what took our breath away was how well he carried the whole outfit with minimal accessories.

Vicky Kaushal slays with the sunnies

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor opted for minimal accessories because who needs anything more if he is Vicky Kaushal? He completed the look with a simple silver chain with a pendant and a pair of black sunglasses. And that’s it! This simple look can be achieved in no time. So, gentlemen, if you want to impress your ladies, clean up a bit and brush up your charming skills like Vicky!

For Vicky Kaushal, the trick is in the side-trimmed under-cut hairstyle and the properly maintained beard that adds a boyish charm to his look. At the same time, it makes him appear mature enough. Anil Sable did all the touchups for his makeup while Shuaib Salmani did the hairstyle for this look. However, the magician behind his haircut is the popular Aalim Hakim.

Well, our hearts are throbbing seeing him groove like that on Tauba Tauba. What are your reactions to it? Also, let us know your thoughts about Vicky Kaushal’s chic, classy, and hot lookbook.

