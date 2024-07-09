Can’t stop grooving to Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba? 10 songs of singer that’ll bring out the party animal in you

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has been ruling the internet, all thanks to his latest released banger, Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz. The song instantly found a special place in the audience’s hearts. While many have been gushing over Vicky’s stellar moves and recreating them, Karan Aujla’s spice in the song has made everyone grooving to it.

Well, it goes without saying that this is not the first track of Karan Aujla that has made fans go gaga. The Punjabi singing sensation is already a hit amongst fans and enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom.

Nevertheless, if you’re somebody who recently got introduced to Aujla's singing and is looking to listen to more of his tracks, then we’ve curated a list for you. Here are some of Karan Aujla's chartbuster songs that are enough to make you hit the dance floor instantly.

10 Karan Aujla songs that will make you the singer's die-hard fan

1. Softly

Topping the list has to be Softly which was released last year. It is important to mention here that initially audio version of the song was dropped. However, catchy tunes of the song made an instant connection with the music lovers. It ruled all over the internet, with several celebrities dancing to it. Witnessing its growing popularity, months later, the music video was released on Oct 23, 2023.

The song is not only sung by him but also written and composed by Karan. Even the music video received immense love from the fans and has over 196 million views on YouTube.

2. Players

Up next is the big collaboration between Badshah and Karan Aujla that delighted fans with the super hit, Players. Standing true to fans’ expectations, this association brought waves on the internet. From Badshah’s rap to quirky music video, it was indeed a rage that impressed music lovers and how. The song was released back in Dec 21, 2022 and stands out with over 140 million views on YouTube.

3. Admirin' You

Next one on the list is another banger by the singer which is titled, Admirin' You. It was released last year on Aug 1, 2023. You may not remember the song by its title but ‘Kade Mil Ke Baitho’ is enough to make you jump. Aujla’s lyrics, composition and voice were taken a notch higher with Ikky’s music. The song that currently enjoys over 85 million views on YouTube has an impressive VFX work that can’t be missed.

4. Chitta Kurta

Advance trigger warning against getting swayed away by the fictional story presented by Aujla in the song. This is another chartbuster song that was released back in Dec 3, 2019. The duet song is performed by the singer with Gurlez Akhtar. Excellent music that instantly gets you grooving is enough to highlight its popularity that shines with mammoth 302 million views on YouTube.

5. Mexico

If you’re a true fan of Karan Aujla, you must have listened to this ultimate song topping every party playlist. The song features Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma as the female lead. The energetic vibe of the song is enough to instantly lift your mood and bring a big smile to your face. We won’t be surprised if you end up finding yourself hitting the dance floor or vibing to it within minutes. The song was released on Mar 5, 2021, and has over 141 million views on YouTube.

6. Winning Speech

Up next on the list is Winning Speech, which was released on May 16, 2024. As usual, it has Karan’s voice with his own composition and lyrics and the music was given by Mxrci. If you’re feeling low and want instant motivation, then this song is the one that you need to listen to right away.

As the title itself suggests, it indeed is a winning speech that would infuse a new ray of hope and positivity. This one is another popular track, enjoying over 41 million YouTube views.

7. Antidote

Right before Tauba Tauba, Karan dropped his latest EP titled Four Me on June 26. The video of the song is yet-awaited, but out of all the tracks, Antidote is another song ruling social media. Currently, this track of Aujla is enjoying over 34 lakh hits on Spotify.

8. YKWIM

This one has to be on your playlist because it is truly a banger. You know what I mean? Not us asking you that, but the title YKWIM suggests it. The song was released nearly two years back on Jan 18, 2022, and ever since continues to rule fans’ hearts. A top-party number marked the singer’s collaboration with rapper KR$NA and singer Mehar Vaani.

Additionally, an impressive video boasting amazing special effect work is a delightful watch. No wonder, it boasts 62 million YouTube views.

9. Adhiya

If you’re heartbroken after being cheated in love; you’re sure to relate to this song. Not that we encourage what Aujla does in the song, rather we abide by his warning in the very beginning. Nonetheless, we would suggest you to have this song for you to vibe on. The catchy lyrics and music of the song are sure to stay in your mind for a long time. Released back on Oct 23, 2020, the song shines out with over 164 million YouTube views.

10. Don’t worry

Last but not the least is the ultimate catchy and exciting song, Don’t Worry which will leave you wanting more of it. This is one of the old yet gold songs of the singer that was released nearly six years back on Oct 20, 2018. Another collaboration between Karan and Akhtar with powerful music by Deep Jandu makes it a hit amongst fans.

Standing true to its title, the song is nothing but an assurance by a boyfriend to his ladylove with a promise that he can go to any extent to make her happy, and it’s too wholesome. Isn’t it?

Apart from this, many of you might be surprised to learn that Diljit Dosanjh’s super-hit track, GOAT was also written by none other than Karan.

Well, the list of Karan Aujla’s chart-buster songs is way too long; but, these are some of our hand-picked songs that are sure to make you fall in love with the singer.

Which one of these have you listened to and is already your favorite, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

