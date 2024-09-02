Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a spectacular 30-year-old archival lehenga set that looked perfect in Veere Di Wedding. Apart from being one of the most talented OG actresses in Bollywood, Kareena is also a fashion queen who loves to serve fashion perfection, and her supremely incredible boho bride look proved the same. We are sincerely obsessed with the boho bride look. We are head-over-heels in love!

So, why don’t we zoom right in and take a detailed look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style statement-worthy lehenga set to get a major dose of fashion-forward inspiration from B-town’s queen herself?

One bridal look which is the ideal boho bridal outfit inspiration for modern brides, was worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan as Kalindi in Veere Di's wedding. When it comes to bridal dreams and fantasies, we often end up associating with some representations of bridal beauty, presented by none other than Bollywood‘s leading actresses, and this was one such instance.

The actress played a character that was just as formidable and fashionable as the divas herself. And, for her grand wedding day, Kalindi wanted to be a minimalistic and boho bride of our dreams. The charming look that she ended up wearing was beautifully crafted by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gorgeous ensemble was an archival piece, which was created by the fashion mavens over 30 years ago. They made minor adjustments to the look to modernize the same.

She also embraced the beauty of yellow with her boho-inspired lehenga, which really isn’t a usual bridal color but, she managed to carry it effortlessly, inspiring us to slay the boho with our wedding day look. The thoroughly embellished outfit was decorated with nature-inspired intricate embroidery work that elevated the same. It featured an off-the-shoulder top with delicate bead droplets and a fiery neckline. The floor-length embroidered lehenga skirt was gorgeous and moved gracefully with the actress.

To complete her boho bridal look, she carried a baby's breath wreath that was taken as a dupatta, from the back. She also added a single large kalire to keep things unique and won our hearts. Lastly, she paired the classy look with matching sandals, adding an extra touch of effortless chicness to the outfit. These sandals effortlessly elevated the look, giving it a harmonious appeal. However, such a versatile look can also be paired with matching heels or even white sneakers for a comfortably stylish and rather Gen-Z bride ensemble.

Talking about her accessory choices, Kareena managed to keep her choices looking gorgeous to make sure that her classy outfit gets to shine. The list included a stylish diamond and beaded necklace, matching sassy and sleek bangles on her wrist with several pretty rings on her fingers. These picks were an absolutely wise decision. She also added floral clips on her head to add some nature-inspired awesomeness to the look.

Moreover, Kapoor completed her bridal-ready look with a straight and sleek hairstyle with middle parting and hair pinned back from both sides. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle added some sass to the look while allowing her luscious locks to cascade freely. The curled-up flicks in the front framed her face to perfection. She also added delicate white flowers to add some ethereal Boho-inspired charm.

Even her subtle makeup look with a radiant base added some much-needed gorgeousness to the bridal look. She defined her eyes with some brown eyeshadow, perfectly shaped and filled eyebrows, and some volumizing mascara. She also added a pop of color with light blush and pretty pink lipstick. This look helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty, and we loved her minimalistic take on all things bridal.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boho bride look? Are you feeling inspired for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

