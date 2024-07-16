Rochelle Pinto, the Head of Editorial Content at Vogue, is making waves with her stylish approach to everyday lifestyle. Her unique perspective and keen understanding of the Indian fashion scene have positioned her as among the voices in the fashion industry.

Pinto's ability to blend contemporary trends with traditional influences has resonated with fashion enthusiasts, making her a highly influential figure in the Indian fashion industry. Her editorial content at Vogue reflects her passion for innovation and her commitment to promoting diversity and creativity within the realm of fashion.

"Growing up, I've driven my mother up the wall on many occasions because I've always had very strong opinions about clothes, especially how they feel on the body. She tells a story of how we were attending a family wedding and toddler me refused to wear a brand new expensive dress — pink, ruffled and frothy, as was the fashion of the time — because it was 'scratchy scratchy'. After much tearful negotiation, she ended up having to drag me to the wedding in a plain cotton printed dress ( and probably pretend I wasn't her child). Fashion is as much armour as it is decoration, and if something makes me feel unsure of myself, no matter how well-crafted, trendy or expensive it is, I will probably pass on it," shares Rochelle Pinto.

"As the head of editorial content of Vogue India, I try to support Indian designers as much as possible, especially those with a focus on handcrafted elements. I have invested in many pieces over the years and I'm lucky to have been gifted a few as well. Some of them are old enough to count as archival now," Pinto shared as she opened up about her love for home grown brands.



Rochelle Pinto, who has a tremendous amount of experience in the industry, shared a style tip- "Never wear one brand from head to toe, especially if you're a fan of logos. Find a way to stamp your authenticity on the look by way of a unique accessory, a vintage element or contrasting textures and prints."

A passionate editor, Rochelle Pinto makes sure the new talent champions and makes an impact in every way. One of the lessons that she would pass on is- "Read those care labels. I destroyed one of the first designer dresses I ever bought by thinking I could wash it at home instead of getting it laundered. It shrunk to half its size and I still feel like a fool for wasting money and some talented artisan's effort."

What is Rochelle Pinto's Fashion inspiration?

I personally find architecture and interior design to be a great source of fashion inspiration in the way different shapes and proportions come together and how certain unexpected colours complement each other. Save these images on a mood board or Instagram so you have something to refer to when you need a little creative fuel.