Sonakshi Sinha has finally tied the knot with the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal, and their beautiful wedding pictures had us gasping. For the reception, the actress stepped into the traditional bridal avatar while celebrating her love for sarees with a bright red drape.

To say that we’re in love with her bridal style is an understatement. However, it was her smile that made our hearts skip a beat.

Let’s zoom in to have a closer and more detailed glance at Sonakshi's incredibly vibrant red saree for some major bridal fashion inspiration.

Sonakshi Sinha looked resplendent in her nine yards of elegance:

Sonakshi Sinha has always been one of the biggest fans of ethnic wear. From elegant Anarkali suits and easy-breezy kurta sets to elaborate sarees, she knows how to carry them all with panache and confidence. This was proven by the new bride’s alluring wedding reception-ready ensemble as well. The outfit featured a beautiful red-hued saree that screamed all things pure bridal perfection.

After opting for pristine white wedding attire, the Dabangg actress turned into a traditional Indian bride for the reception. Her exceptional custom saree was crafted with silk material from Varanasi by the fashion mavens at Raw Mango. The ensemble's exquisite ‘Chand Buta’ or gold crescent moon motifs were just delicate and gorgeous. They subtly elevated the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ vibrant drape. After all, it drew inspiration from the brand’s archival piece, straight from the 18th century.

The Mission Mangal actress’ elegant piece also had a matching gold border with intricate and artistic embroidery, which was a total work of art. We just can’t keep our eyes off this bridal marvel. This stunning saree came with the expectedly extravagant price tag of Rs. 80,000. But frankly, the overall look of the drape, along with its detailing, made it totally worth it.

Even her matching plain silk blouse with a fitted half-sleeve style and an alluring deep circular neckline looked superb with the drape. Its frame-fitting silhouette helped the diva flaunt her curves, elevating the vibe of the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

The pretty and passionate hue also looked just amazing against the Kalank actress’ complexion, and we are taking notes right here. She also added comfortably stylish gold heels to complete her reception look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s accessories and glam picks were also flawless:

Talking about her incomparable beautiful accessories game, Sonakshi went for some maximalist choices to go with her traditional look. This list included an emerald and gold kundan choker-like necklace with delicate droplets and matching jhumkas. She also added gold kadas with red bangles and a heavily embellished potli bag to perfectly match her vibrant saree and add to the elegant look.

For makeup, she opted for a radiant base with a touch of blush and highlighter. And for her eyes, she added a smudged kohl look with cat-eye black eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara. Even her nude lipstick was on point. She also added a red bindi and sindoor to go for that ultimate new bride vibe.

Last but not least, Sinha chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a sleek and high bun with a middle parting. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was visible. She also added a mogra gajra to go for that supremely traditional new bride look—a very wise decision!

To be honest, we just can’t seem to get enough of Sonakshi Sinha’s new bride look. But what did you think of her ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

