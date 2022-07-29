Makeup setting sprays are a must-have your flawless skin shouldn’t be left without and here’s why.

Every time I have stalked the Instagram feed of my favorite actresses, their glowing and flawless beauty looks have left me wondering if I would ever be able to find a product that could magically hold on to my foundation despite the sweltering heat, humidity, sweat, and what not! Of course, like most of us, I too have hysterically googled “what’s the makeup secret”, “step-by-step procedures to ace the beauty look”, “how to rock a dewy-skin makeup?’’, and so on. Although I have reached far enough in my quest, one lingering question “what’s the must-have product to ace flawless skin’’ remained unanswered! But as they say, there’s no rest for the wicked, I stopped at nothing to end my perpetual dilemma! And dear readers, let me tell you that after a lot of thorough research and verdicts from professional makeup artists, I realized that a makeup setting spray is the ultimate, the HOLY GRAIL of any makeup routine and our beautiful skin shouldn’t be left without it. Who knew, right?!

A setting spray helps in binding the foundation, highlighter, and other layers of makeup together so that it does not slide off. I swear by the MAC Fix+ setting spray on most occasions, especially when I am going out full glam or for a happy hour get-together. I like to call it my magic wand because, with only a few spritzes, a dewy, flawless makeup look that does not budge is achieved! And it also gives a nice, dewy effect and dials up the radiance, even on dry skin. Be it humid or dry weather, the natural sheen achieved with the spray is going to stay as it is for hours together.

Out of all the makeup products that I do not leave my home without, the MAC Fix+ spray remains a constant. Firstly because it is compact in size, travel-friendly, and fits right in my purse, and secondly because it comes with an array of on-the-go benefits that provides your skin with instant hydration. Whether you are on the flight or headed to an after-work party, a few spritzes on your face are all you need for that quick boost of hydration. The lightweight mist of water is packed with vitamins and minerals and infused with a blend of green tea, chamomile, and cucumber to gently soothe and refresh the skin. It not only gives an instant boost of hydration but also delivers a soft sheen to refresh and finish makeup. This holy grail of hydrating mists can be used with other products in near-endless ways – to improve the wear of makeup or moisturize and soothe tired skin.

MAC Fix+ spray has remained in my beauty kit for quite some time now and even though I have previously experimented with a couple of other spritzes, this one continues to be a legendary product! The main reason is that people with any skin type can use it without an ounce of worry. From the cucumber-enriched original to the hyaluronic acid-infused Magic Radiance iteration, it comes in an array of varieties to ensure your skin enjoys a serious radiance boost. The best part is that MAC Fix + Spray is free from alcohol, which is a big win for all skin types.

And if you need a bigger verdict on this setting spray here, let me tell you that it’s not just me who has found her magic fix but MAC Cosmetics India’s Brand Ambassador Bhumi Pednekar has also found her quick fix in the MAC Fix+ spray! So, whether you are going for a full-face glam or dewy natural look, a quick spritz of this spray will ensure your makeup lasts and your skin stays hydrated too.