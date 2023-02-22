25 Most Beautiful Asian Women with Dazzling Personalities

The term "Asian" is often used to refer to people who descend from East, South, and Southeast Asia. The most beautiful Asian women are often not recognized in the west. One reason for this is that Eastern beauty standards and the perception of attractiveness are different from Western standards. The most talented and beautiful women in Asia may not be as tall and may have a more petite frame than Western women. However, many gorgeous Asian women have been in the spotlight for years. They are not just known for their beauty and talent but also for their powerful feminine charisma. From film, TV, and the fashion industry to business, sports, and technology, these powerful and famous Asian women are leading in their respective industries while influencing the world. Below, we will look at the list of achievements and biographies of the most popular actresses, models, sportswomen, businesswomen, and singers in Asia. Read on!

25 Most Beautiful Asian Women Who Are Making Waves in the World Yao Chen Yao Chen Birthdate: 5 October 1979 Birthplace: Shishi, Quanzhou, China

Yao Chen has more than 37 million followers on her Weibo account. This beautiful Asian woman is not only known for her beauty, but also for her incredible talent as an actress, TV host, and philanthropist. She has won 2 Golden Eagle Awards, 2 Golden Rooster Awards, and a Golden Horse Award for Best Actress. Chen has also won the Top Influence Award at the You Bring Charm to the World award ceremony. In recent years, she has been working with UNICEF to promote children's rights awareness and help children in poverty-stricken areas get access to education and healthcare services. 2. Zhang Ziyi Birthdate: 9 February 1979 Birthplace: Beijing, China

Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress, model, and pop singer. She has appeared in over twenty films, including Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Hero, House of Flying Daggers, and The Grandmaster. In 2003, she became the first Chinese person to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as O-Lan in Ang Lee's film The Life of Pi. She also won the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress twice for her performances in The Road Home (1999) and 2046 in the years 1999 and 2004, respectively. 3. Deepika Padukone Birthdate: 5 January 1986 Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

The daughter of the internationally renowned badminton legend Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone is one of the most prosperous and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She was a state-level badminton player before she started her modeling career and bagged the "Model of the Year" title in 2006. Soon after, she started getting numerous acting offers and rose to become one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. With the deepest dimples, sparkling eyes, cutest smile, tall stature, cultural beauty, and phenomenal acting skills, she is definitely among the most beautiful Asian women the world has seen. 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Birthdate: 18 July 1982 Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Indian actress, producer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. She made her acting debut in 2002 with Thamizhan, a Tamil movie, and gradually rose to enormous fame and success. Not only in Bollywood, she even left a prominent mark in Hollywood as a talented actress of exquisite Asian skin. In 2016, she was honored with a Padma Shri for her outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry. 5. Sania Mirza Birthdate: 15 November 1986 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player who has won three significant titles in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles. Having maintained the No.1 rank in Indian singles, she became one of the highest-paid and most influential women athletes in India. In 2013, she took retirement from singles owing to her wrist injury and focused on playing doubles. Even after winning fourteen medals for India, she has always been a down-to-earth and merry person. With a winning smile and attitude, she did not only land on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, but also on our list of most beautiful Asian women. 6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthdate: 1 November 1973 Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Proclaimed Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai is a highly reputed Indian actress and one of the most prevalent celebrities in the world. Amongst her numerous achievements, the most prominent titles she has been honored with include the Padma Shri (2009) and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2012). Apart from ruling the entertainment world, she is also the brand ambassador for multiple charity campaigns and organizations. Her poise, charm, acting talent, caucasian skin, mesmerizing eyes, and authentic beauty have combined to secure her position as one of the most beautiful Asian women by critics as well as her fans. 7. Freida Pinto Birthdate: 18 October 1984 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Although you may have seen Freida Selena Pinto in British and American movies, she is an Indian by origin. She started her career as a model and soon became a television presenter. Having worked her way through her fair share of hardships, she earned immense recognition and praise for her role in the blockbuster films Slumdog Millionaire and Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2008 and 2011, respectively. Apart from her prominent career as an actress, she is vocal about women's empowerment and facilitates humanitarian causes. 8. Mehwish Hayat Birthdate: 6 January 1988 Birthplace: Karachi, Pakistan

Next on our list of the most beautiful Asian women is an adored Pakistani celebrity, Mehwish Hayat. Born to a famous 80s television actress, Rukhsar Hayat, she became a model, actress, and singer. Mehwish made her debut in 2009 with short films and moved on to work mainly in Urdu movies and various high-grossing Pakistani films. Owing to her outstanding contribution to the Pakistani cinema industry, she was honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 2019. 9. Lana Condor Birthdate: 11 May 1997 Birthplace: Cần Thơ, Vietnam

Yes, our very own cutesy Vietnamese actress, Lana Condor, from the rom-com movie series To All the Boys is next on our list of most beautiful Asian women. She is an American actress, singer, and producer. She was born in Vietnam and was left in an orphanage. However, she was soon adopted by American parents and got the opportunity to learn ballet and acting, and even pursue theatre training simultaneously while studying. Although she debuted in 2016, Lana Condor won the hearts of millions of people by portraying the character of Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a Netflix romantic drama flick. From her low dimples, cutest smile, round chubby face, sharp expressions, and adorable dresses to (obviously) her monologues, she became an internet sensation and a worldwide heartthrob! 10. Janel Parrish Birthdate: 30 October 1988 Birthplace: Kāneʻohe, Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.

Speaking of the rom-com movie series To All the Boys, do you remember the elder sister, Margot Covey, who time and again saved Lara Jean Covey and was her only friend? Yes, Janel Meilani Parrish Long, who played the role of Margot, is also on our list of the most beautiful women in Asia. Janel is a singer, model, and actress. She was born to a woman of Han Chinese descent and a man with German, Irish, and English ancestry, which gave her great ethnic diversity. Although Janel rose to fame by featuring in the mystery-drama TV series Pretty Little Liars, and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, it was her role in the critically acclaimed Netflix romantic drama that highlighted her. 11. Constance Lau Birthdate: 8 April 1991 Birthplace: Singapore

You may recognize Constance Lau as Celine Lim from the romantic comedy-drama Crazy Rich Asians. Constance is a Singaporean model-turned-actress with Chinese ancestry. From working as a radio presenter to a successful modeling career to working in commercial modeling and ad shoots, Lau has achieved a lot in her professional life. Although she is still en route on her journey to fame and success, she has won the hearts of her viewers with her talent and beauty, thus scoring a position on this list of the most beautiful Asian women. 12. Gong Li Birthdate: 31 December 1965 Birthplace: Shenyang, Liaoning, China

Gong Li, a Chinese actress and singer, was still in college when she got a chance to debut in Red Sorghum, a prominent film directed by Zhang Yimou. Since then, Gong and Zhang have collaborated on a series of critically applauded films, a few of which were even nominated for the Oscar Awards. In 2005, Gong even featured in Memoirs of a Geisha, a movie made in the English language, which won her the Best Supporting Actress award from the National Board of Review Award. Moreover, she was the first Asian person to hold the prominent position of Jury head at the Venice Film Festival in 2002. Apart from her victorious career, the France government established her as a Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2010 13. Lucy Liu Birthdate: 2 December 1968 Birthplace: Jackson Heights, Queens, New York City, U.S.

Of course, one of the three most beloved Charlie's Angels, Lucy Alexis Liu, had to be on this list of the most beautiful women in Asia. Lucy is a well-known actress who was born to parents originally belonging to Beijing and Shanghai. Coming from a diverse neighborhood, she is bilingual and can fluently speak English and Mandarin. Moreover, she is laden with charisma, talent, and notable awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Critics' Choice Television Award, a Seoul International Drama Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Apart from acing her acting career, she has also been a triumphant artist and producer. 14. Victoria Song Birthdate: 2 February 1987 Birthplace: Qingdao, Shandong, China

Victoria Song (or Song Qian) is not only one of the most beautiful women in Asia but also has a pool of diverse talents. She is a booming singer, dancer, model, actress, host, and author. She rose to immense popularity while being a vocalist for f(x), the renowned South Korean girl group. Covering K-pop, R&B, Mandopop, and EDM genres, her songs have often landed her on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list. 15. Koharu Sugawara Birthdate: 14 February 1992 Birthplace: Sanmu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Koharu Sugawara is a Japanese model, dancer, and choreographer. Her love and passion for dance started when she was only ten years old. After graduation, Koharu moved to Los Angeles to study professional dancing. Later she collaborated with Nike to appear as a dancer in Nike Athlete's ad campaign. However, she soon returned to her hometown and started as a backup dancer and choreographer for well-known artists, including Girls' Generation, Exile, Koda Kumi, Namie Amuro, SMAP, and Daichi Miura. 16. Kelly Hu Birthdate: 13 February 1968 Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.

Kelly Ann Hu, of Hawaiian, English, and Chinese descent, is a renowned former fashion model, actress, and voice-over artist. Before entering showbiz, she was also a beauty queen, having won the titles of Miss Teen USA in 1985 and Miss Hawaii USA in 1993. In 1987, Hu moved to L.A. to start her acting career and prosperously proved herself for about three decades. Moreover, she also provided voice-over in video games, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and The Sith Lords. Besides her stardom, her love for poker got Hu on the list of the top 200 in the World Series of Poker Ladies Tournament. 17. Ali Wong Birthdate: 19 April 1982 Birthplace: San Francisco, California, U.S.

Despite being born in the USA, Alexandra Dawn "Ali" Wong is of Vietnamese and Chinese-American descent. Ali is a highly celebrated stand-up comedian, voice-over artist, and actress, who is best known for her Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. Moreover, she was featured in Hollywood movies like Always Be My Maybe and was the co-writer for the first three seasons of the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. She was also proclaimed one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2020. 18. Aparna Nancherla Birthdate: 22 August 1982 Birthplace: Washington, D.C., U.S.

Aparna Nancherla is a well-known American comedian, television personality, and actress of Indian descent. She has also co-written various TV shows and web series, including Totally Biased and Your Main Thing. With punchy humor and quirky comic timing, she made it to the list of Top 10 Comics to Watch out for in 2016. Her South Asian caucasian skin made it to our list of the most beautiful Asian women who rule the world. 19. Jeanette Lee Birthdate: 9 July 1971 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, U.S.

Addressed by her friends as the Black Widow, Jeanette Lee is a Korean-American professional pool (billiards) player. Despite an uphill battle with scoliosis, she went on to become the No. 1 female pool player in the 1990s and won a gold medal at the World Games in Akita, Japan in 2001, Lee has come a long way to establish herself as a very promising pool player. Furthermore, she has also written The Black Widow's Guide to Killer Pool to help others achieve their goals. She even battled stage IV terminal ovarian cancer and successfully finished her chemo treatments, rightfully earning her spot on this list of the most fierce and beautiful Asian women in the world. 20. Michelle Kwan Birthdate: 7 July 1980 Birthplace: Torrance, California, U.S.

Born to a family of Chinese immigrants, Michelle Wingshan Kwan is a retired widely decorated competitive figure skater, having won 2 Olympic medals (silver in 1998, bronze in 2002), 5 World Championships, and 9 U.S. championships. Not only was she America's most popular female athlete, but a consistent figure skater in U.S. history for more than a decade. Furthermore, she earned the label of being the highest-paid Winter Olympic athlete in endorsements and the highest-paid skater on the “Champions on Ice” tours. After her retirement, Kwan was nominated by POTUS Joe Biden to serve as United States Ambassador to Belize. 21. Yoon Eun Hye Birthdate: 3 October 1984 Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Yoon Eun Hye is a highly popular South Korean model, entertainer, actress, singer, and director. While she debuted as the youngest sub-vocal member of the K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X, Yoon soon moved on to acting in 2006. She also gained immense stardom and popularity for her "girl-warrior" image on SBS's prevalent game show X-Man. 22. Lee Si-young Birthdate: 17 April 1982 Birthplace: Cheongwon County, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea

Lee Si-Young (or Lee Eun-rae) is a notable South Korean actress and former amateur boxer. Although she made her acting debut in 2008, it was not until Lee played the character of Sakurako Sanjo in the superhit television series Boys Over Flowers in 2009 that she started getting due fame and recognition. After featuring in multiple films and series, she earned a reputation for making her second-lead roles lovable, endearing, and memorable. Aside from her entertainment career, she has also won several amateur titles in the 48-kg category in boxing. 23. Bae Suzy Birthdate: 10 October 1994 Birthplace: Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea

Starting as an online model, Bae Suzy (or Bae Su-ji) soon became a well-known South Korean singer after a scout from JYP Entertainment identified her talent. She also hosted celebrated events such as the Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Mnet 20's Choice Awards. She has also acted in several series and after the success of her debut movie Architecture 101, she was even complimented as “The Nation's First Love” in her country. 24. Solenn Heussaff Birthdate: 20 July 1985 Birthplace: Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines

Solenn Marie Adea Heussaff-Bolzico is a Filipino model, actress, singer, fashion designer, VJ, TV host, makeup artist, and recording artist. Before entering the entertainment industry, she endorsed numerous brands and products, including Pop Cola, Vitress Hair Solutions, Kotex, Asian Secrets, Argentina Corned Beef, Colgate, Century Tuna, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Greenwich Pizza and Pasta, Axe, etc. Moreover, she was a top 3 finalist in the well-known reality show Survivor Philippines: Celebrity Showdown. 25. Awkwafina Birthdate: 2 June 1988 Birthplace: Stony Brook, New York, U.S.

Born to a Korean American mother and a Chinese American father, Awkwafina is a famous rapper, actress, and comedian. Her real name is Nora Lum, but she professionally changed it to Awkwafina when she gained recognition and praise for her rap song My Vag. Apart from a successful singing career, she also featured in many critically acclaimed movies and series, including Ocean's 8, Girl Code, Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level, and The Farewell. Moreover, she was also one of the first women of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a lead role. Conclusion Asia is a continent with a diverse medley of cultures, customs, and beliefs, and has been home to many of the most gorgeous women in the world. Despite the beauty standards in Asia not being the same as standards set in the Western world, Asian women have often been praised for their natural beauty, talent, and their immense influence on their followers. Asian stars in their own right such as Constance Lau, Sania Mirza, Awkwafina, and Aparna Nancherla have not only made their prominent mark on the world but have also become household names, winning the hearts of audiences across the world.

