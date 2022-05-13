EXCLUSIVE: Amandeep Kaur on styling Vicky Kaushal for his big day with Katrina Kaif & more

Celebrity outfits are always the ones to watch. Sometimes exceptional, sometimes drab, but the curiosity never dies. It rather gets fuelled up when we see something buzzing be it during star-studded swanky parties, award nights, weddings, or movie promotional looks. Long story short, they are our first source of fashion inspiration who offer us time and again the trend check we need.

Let's take you back to December today. Remember those days when you stay supremely glued to your screens when Vicky Kaushal's and Katrina Kaif's love story brewed so much that they were going to get hitched at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara? Well, we were treated to a glorious galore of ensembles. Behind every suave celebrity, lies a fashion stylist who brings magic to life.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Amandeep Kaur had us all intrigued and stay put with a few details she spilled about what is it like to style the star and all the fun they had in putting together his shaadi looks. If you love a classic black tuxedo, we understand why you're here. Seen his Manish Malhotra embellished ensemble yet? When referring to the Love Per Square Foot actor's red-carpet looks, she mentioned, "He is like a black tux is the most iconic. Look at Brad Pitt, and George Clooney, they don't experiment with style. So, I don't need to."

When asked about what experience styling the groom himself and his family, the stylist added, "This journey for me was very cathartic, it was really a beautiful journey because he and his family is really close to my heart. I styled not just Vicky but everyone and I have to give him a lot of credits, he was not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time."

Also, here's something as cute as it can get. When Katrina asked Amandeep how was it to style Vicky for all wedding celebrations, whether they were any spark of nervousness or jitters. The latter's response follows. "He was the chillest groom of all times. His aim was I want to party. I want to have a good time. I couldn't have asked for a more better and calmer groom to style."

