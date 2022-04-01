EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on her favourite outfits and go-to summer style picks

The narrative of an ideal party get-up has a lot to do with sparkle. It just makes everything look so punchy and perfect, it doesn't leave a single room for getting your glam wrong. Without having to scavenge through the depths of multiple celebrities' style archives, our minds landed straight on the night Ananya Panday played showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at the grand finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion week. If there's such a thing as finding the best ensemble and dolling up at its finest, here's how fabulous the Gehraiyaan star looked with lots of shine.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the 23-year-old let us in on how much fun she had as she took the ramp on fire. Ananya donned a pink mini dress with no straps, a plunging neckline, and a train to grace the game of glam for her. The starlet mentioned, "I feel amazing, it's pink, sparkly, cute, dramatic and I had the best time walking on the ramp."

We all have that one friend who can't get enough of shorts just like Miss Panday. A must-have in summer, it only gets hotter and comfier when dressed in these mini numbers to survive through the sweaty days. To style these up all cool, she takes oversized hoodies on a spin.

