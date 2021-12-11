Happy Anniversary Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 5 Times the couple looked gorgeous in ethnic outfits

There is no doubt Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the first to get us obsessed with Bollywood weddings. Their dreamy destination wedding was like a dream come true with pastel palette looks, floral theme and out of the world decor. Though it’s hard to believe that it's been four years since then, we are super happy for the couple who are celebrating their anniversary today. Anushka and Virat are one the most fashionable couples in the industry who are mostly styled in cosy baggy clothes. While we sure love their chic looks in modern outfits, their gorgeous styles in Indian ethnic ensembles are undeniably the best. Here are 5 times the couple looked like a prince and princess in beautiful ethnic outfits.

How can we talk about the power couple’s ethnic look without remembering how great their wedding look was. Anushka wasn’t the regular bride in red, she picked a heavily embroidered pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga that soon became a bridal trend inspiring brides to ditch the bright reds and pick their favourite pastel tones for their day. Virat matched her grandeur in his white sherwani and traditional headgear. The couple’s stunning wedding look will never be forgotten and we are sure it will always remain as an inspiration for many.

For their lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, Anushka ticked off the red bridal look in a regal Sabyasachi Banarasi saree. She teamed the red and gold saree with a high neck full sleeve blouse and statement jewellery. Sleek centre parted bun and glam makeup with kohl rimmed eyes and sindoor cut the picture perfect while the nation’s favourite cricketer stood as handsome as ever in his monochrome bandhgala look with a printed shawl.

To celebrate their first Diwali as a couple, Virat looked suave in a white full-sleeved asymmetrical kurta and churidar pants while his wife looked elegant in a beige saree with a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings. Their monochromatic look was a perfect take on making an impact with minimal fashion style. We can’t stop staring at this adorable picture of them.

Their 2019 Diwali look was all things vibrant, fun and fab! Anushka opted for a colourful lehenga by the designer that made sure all eyes were on her during the festivities. The Sabyasachi lehenga skirt featured colourful panels with intricate lace detailing at the hem. She paired it with a floral blouse with undertones of black and red. Virat Kohli let her shine and kept his ensemble simple and classic in a white kurta and paired it with a matching jacket and pants.

Anushka shared an adorable picture with Virat on his birthday in which both looked cheerful and serene in ethnic wear. While the latter picked out a white kurta with embroidery details on it, the actresses eluded regal vibes in a yellow floral print Sabyasachi suit. Flushed face with minimal makeup topped off with a tiny bindi and statement earrings completed her look.

We wish the couple a very Happy Anniversary!

