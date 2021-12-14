Katrina Kaif's floral Sabyasachi saree paid homage to her mother's British roots and took 1800 hours to make

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been winning the internet in the last week. The duo has been taking to their Instagram to share the pictures from their grand wedding held in Jaipur on December 9. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family and were the perfect Sabyasachi bride and groom.

The newlyweds who are currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives according to reports have shared some more gorgeous and romantic pictures from their pre-wedding shoot where they look completely enamoured by each other.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif was decked up in a floral saree by Sabyasachi, yet again. The Sabya bride oozed romance in the nude floral piece with tulle fabric and delicate hand-embroidered flowers. On her Instagram, Adajania explained the look. "I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding… veil, trail and a bouquet of handpicked flowers. So we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari," wrote the celebrity stylist and said that Kat's Sabyasachi saree reminded her of the flowers pressed in romantic novels!

In the sheer tulle saree, Katrina paid a tribute to her mother's British heritage in a vintage-looking number with a floor-sweeping veil. Her saree bore a silhouette like a wedding gown. Her saree also featured hand cut flowers and was embellished with gems and crystals.

The ace designer took to his Instagram to share the details of her look which involved a full-sleeve blouse, saree and veil, that reportedly took 1800 hours to create with the help of 40 artisans!

She accessorised her look with a statement diamond choker necklace that featured opals, Russian emeralds and matching earrings also by Sabyasachi.

Kat's makeup was soft, just the way she likes it. A radiant glow, flushed cheeks, glossy lips, creamy eyeshadow that perfectly matched her pastel-toned outfit and hair styled into soft, perfect waves, completed her look.

Vicky Kaushal's look put together by his stylist Amandeep Kaur, involved a powder pink Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani. He styled this with a matching churidar. His sherwani featured iconic Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom made juttis as well.

What are your thoughts on the couple's romantic pre-wedding looks? We're all hearts! Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday had us drooling in a sweater and fishnet stockings by Shivan & Narresh; YAY or NAY?