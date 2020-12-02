Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: 8 Celeb approved gold sarees to DAZZLE in wedding season

Wedding season is here in full swing and like always, it is important to look one's best for all the occasions. And nothing spells glamour, better than a golden saree!

When it comes to weddings, everybody wants to look their best and put their most glamorous foot forward. And we think, nothing is more glamorous than the bright and glamorous gold! While you can pick from a range of outfits including gowns, lehengas, shararas and more, sarees are something you can never go wrong with. Seems like we're not the only ones who think that for celebrities too have the same thought. Here are some of our favourite gold sarees for inspiration.

Kiara Advani

For a song in her latest film, Kiara picked out a glittery Manish Malhotra saree that she styled with a minuscule blouse and a long pallu. Have a flair for the dramatic while wanting to show off your abs? Kiara's outfit is the way to go!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For bestie 's wedding, Kareena stole the show in a Manish Malhotra gold number that she paired with a blouse that bore a deep plunging neckline. Smokey eyes and her glossy mane left loose, we got a peek at Bebo's toned stomach and glam side.



Don't want to freeze in a December wedding? Take cue from Katrina Kaif on how to add wear a simple saree and keep all eyes on the blouse. She threw on a mirror-work shrug that added some shine to her otherwise simple look, perfect for a winter wedding.



If silk and saree go hand-in-hand for you, look no further than Deepika Padukone's reception outfit. The actress picked out a Kanjeevaram silk saree that she paired with a creamy white blouse and accessorised with pearls and emeralds for a regal look.



Also a fan of silk, Kangana Ranaut too picked out a lovely gold silk number to wear to a Bollywood reception. She styled this with an orange cut-sleeve blouse and statement golden choker and her hair pulled back into a simple bun to complete her look.

Kriti Sanon

The actress who has had barely any faux pass also glittered in a slightly unusual gold silk saree by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit had touches of brown and an unusual pallu wrapped around her lean frame. Statement gold earrings and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail completed her look.

Jonas

Channelling her inner Desi Girl, the actress paired her gold silk saree with a pastel green blouse and accessorised her look with traditional temple jewellery and a simple bindi.

Samantha Akkineni

The South star also hopped on the bandwagon as she showed off her petite frame in an organza silk gold number with minimal gold embroidery all over it. Ruby red lips and elegant jewels completed her subtle yet elegant look.

Which actress' gold saree would you wear? Comment below and let us know.

