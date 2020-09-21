EXCLUSIVE: Falguni and Shane Peacock's advice to brides, accessorising for D-day, pandemic's impact on fashion

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the designer duo talk about their fashion film, challenges they faced, style choices and more.

In the pandemic, fashion has taken a whole new turn. But fashion designers are not letting anything hold them back now that the lockdown has been lifted. New collections are being launched with social distancing protocols in place. Fashion weeks are also going online with fashion enthusiasts tuning in to see what's new after more than six months of no new styles.

Catering to all of this and more, are designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock. The bespoke designers are putting their stories at the forefront, giving fans and viewers a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes and what goes into creating each look, with their fashion film!

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Falguni and Shane Peacock talk about the brides, the change in the fashion industry, wedding truousseaus and more.

How would you describe your design aesthetics? Are they influenced by your personal style?

Our design sensibility of blending edgy, intricately detailed western cuts, and Indian embellishments is the hallmark of every FSP ensemble. The brand's design DNA is all about making couture traditional and giving it a modern present-day twist. Our designs have a classic sensibility, timeless quality makes them distinctive and exquisite.

Tell us a little about your fashion film - what led to this idea, what was the process of creating a film & some challenges you faced

The idea behind “Spectacle Privé” is to take viewers behind the scenes to witness the intrinsic effort put in every creation presented in each look. Both Fashion and especially technology have taken on new meaning and a different turn during the pandemic.

If you plan things properly then you can overcome any challenge. Since we had enough time on hand to prepare for our collection as well as prepare for our shoot, these challenges don't seem insurmountable. The challenge of social distancing, reduced staff, remote working can be taken care of with the right mindset and planning.

What makes the Falguni Shane Peacock bride different from every other designer?

Our design aesthetic of blending edgy western cuts and Indian embellishments and presenting every ensemble in a modern-day format with international appeal is what sets us apart.

What according to you should brides keep in mind when picking out an outfit?

My only advice to all the brides would be – Pick something that you’re comfortable wearing for long hours, an outfit that compliments’ your personality. In the current scenario everybody is looking a saving a buck, pick something which has a high rewear value, and can be worn in a multiple ways after the wedding.

Some of Bollywood's leading ladies have sported your creations and looked ravishing in them. Do you have a favourite look of theirs?

It’s honestly difficult to pick one, but if we had to, it would be Aishwarya Rai.

One diva who hasn't worn your creations yet but you would love to see in your creations

I believe we have had the privilege of dressing all the divas right from , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Aishwarya Rai to as well as the younger generation of Bollywood – Sara Ali Khan, , Ananya Pandey.

What are a few things to keep in mind while picking out a wedding trousseau?

Try to work on a trousseau with a variety of different silhouettes and styles. Invest in wardrobe builders which can be styled differently and reworn.

When picking out an outfit what are some styling tips brides should keep in mind when accessorising?

Don't over accessories, don’t try to fit earrings, necklace and bracelets in one look. Go for statement pieces which will compliment the outfit and keep it minimal.

How has the pandemic affected you? What according to you is the future of fashion?

The Pandemic has affected the whole world, not just the Fashion industry. The industry has come out of one of its darkest phases but things are looking up once again. We are on the path to recovery as our stores have reopened and online sales are on the uptick, we are excited about the forthcoming festive and bridal season. Digital, Contactless retail, Ecommerce and being more responsible is the new way forward. Technology has opened up a lot of avenues in the world of fashion, alllowing us to reach a wider audience across the world. There are many exciting opportunities if you leverage the digital domain effectively!

