EXCLUSIVE: Our waist size is the only thing that's changed: Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla joke on clocking 35 years

Names that are synonymous with Indian fashion a doubt are without Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo, who met 35 years ago on August 15, have come a long way since. They have fast become the go-to designers for not just Bollywood's leading figures but even celebrities like Beyonce, Madonna and more have sported their detailed and intricate outfits on occasions.

For the designers who have gained the 'legend' status in the Indian fashion scene, we are sure they've seen many changes during their time. What have been the biggest changes they have witnessed? "The entire Machinery of Fashion. Be it institutes of learning, pr and advertising, social media, e-commerce. When we began there was no organised industry," Abu Jani says thoughtfully. "Our waist sizes. Steady and constant growth over the decades," jokes Sandeep Khosla who believes that their constant on the other hand, has been the duo's appetite to create. "We are just as hungry as when we began as two young men. To constantly reinvent our expression, to hone our own standards and keep breaking the highest bar we set for ourselves with every collection. To learn every single day. One is always a student when one aspires to excellence," they quip.

For designers who founded their label on August 15, it comes as no surprise that they hold India as their muse. "She is where chaos and peace reside in perfect harmony. India is in our blood. She is our ultimate inspiration," they state.

We can't let them go without knowing what they think is an ensemble that will never go out of style. "

The Saree. It is quite simply the most magical, versatile and timeless garment," they agree in unison.

Abu and Sandeep's luxurious hand-stitched outfits are today, a part of every bride's trousseau. What's the one piece of advice they'd give the millennial bride, we want to know as we embark on yet another wedding season. "Dream your own Dream. It’s your life to live. But make that dream an inclusive one. A wedding is a statement of Being. May your sense of Being include the several generations of your family who are an integral part of this celebration. Your mother most especially. Make her a part of the planning and a close confidante. This wedding is her dream for you too," they sign off.

A hearty congratulations to the designers on completing 35 years in fashion! We can't wait to see what's in store.

