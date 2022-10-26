Samantha Ruth Prabhu's EXCLUSIVE interview on biggest decision of her life, style statement and more
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an ultimate boss lady! Read on to know more.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned entrepreneur two years ago and launched her own fashion label, Saaki. Samantha's fashion choices have always amazed fans. To take her sartorial sensibilities and passion further, the Family Man 2 actress decided to partner with Sushruthi Krishna, former Miss India 2016 1st Runner up. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha said associating with Saaki as an entrepreneur was one of the biggest decisions of her life. She further also shared her personal style statement.
EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERVIEW
When you launched the label, you described Saaki as a reflection of your love for fashion and your journey in life. It has been two years now since your association with it as an entrepreneur. How do you look at it today?
It’s been two years of Saaki and the journey couldn’t have been more phenomenal! I remember we started off during the pandemic with a lot of speculation. Given the kind of situation that prevailed at that time, we started Saaki with a leap of faith. And I am glad we took that leap and brought Saaki to where it is today. I found the ideal partner in Sushruthi and the alignment of our thoughts and ideas made me firmly believe that Saaki could be a marquee brand within the industry.
Associating with Saaki as an entrepreneur was one of the biggest decisions of my life. I had always been passionate about fashion and therefore it was a perfect association for me. Thus, Saaki was born out of pure love. It’s not just a business but an exploration for me. We have been successful in creating a brand that offers daily wear ethnic styles which are globally influenced but at an affordable price. I am extremely optimistic about Saaki’s growth.
What is your festive season style like?
I prefer subtlety. If I cannot decide what to wear, I opt for the evergreen saree and minimal jewellery to complete my look. I enjoy wearing cool pastel shades as I feel like they don’t look gaudy and are perfect for any event or festivity.
Best style advice to give?
My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow.
Our style is the way we express ourselves. How would you describe your personal style statement?
Fashion is more than just the clothes you wear, it represents who you are and a good outfit can lift anyone’s spirits. My style will be anytime comfortable, chic, and a tad bit experimental.
Even though we have come a long way and since you have become an entrepreneur with Saaki, do you think we still have miles to go before we have an equal representation of women entrepreneurs in the business world?
I am pleased to see the growing number of women entrepreneurs in the industry but we still have a few roads to cover. However, the graph is increasing. I have so many female friends who have or are aspiring to start something of themselves. It's good to see how women are taking ownership and making the world believe in their potential. If this pace continues, I don't think it will take much time to reach the stage where women are equally present. I feel women have a lot of power to motivate each other.
Also Read| Fashion Face-Off: Allu Arjun or Sidharth Malhotra; Who styled Manish Malhotra's ethnic black jacket better?