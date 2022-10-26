Samantha Ruth Prabhu's EXCLUSIVE interview on biggest decision of her life, style statement and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned entrepreneur two years ago and launched her own fashion label, Saaki. Samantha's fashion choices have always amazed fans. To take her sartorial sensibilities and passion further, the Family Man 2 actress decided to partner with Sushruthi Krishna, former Miss India 2016 1st Runner up. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha said associating with Saaki as an entrepreneur was one of the biggest decisions of her life. She further also shared her personal style statement.

When you launched the label, you described Saaki as a reflection of your love for fashion and your journey in life. It has been two years now since your association with it as an entrepreneur. How do you look at it today?

It’s been two years of Saaki and the journey couldn’t have been more phenomenal! I remember we started off during the pandemic with a lot of speculation. Given the kind of situation that prevailed at that time, we started Saaki with a leap of faith. And I am glad we took that leap and brought Saaki to where it is today. I found the ideal partner in Sushruthi and the alignment of our thoughts and ideas made me firmly believe that Saaki could be a marquee brand within the industry.

Associating with Saaki as an entrepreneur was one of the biggest decisions of my life. I had always been passionate about fashion and therefore it was a perfect association for me. Thus, Saaki was born out of pure love. It’s not just a business but an exploration for me. We have been successful in creating a brand that offers daily wear ethnic styles which are globally influenced but at an affordable price. I am extremely optimistic about Saaki’s growth.

What is your festive season style like?

I prefer subtlety. If I cannot decide what to wear, I opt for the evergreen saree and minimal jewellery to complete my look. I enjoy wearing cool pastel shades as I feel like they don’t look gaudy and are perfect for any event or festivity.