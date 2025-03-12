'Insults were constant’: What made Vineeta Singh say this on Shark Tank India 4?
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, Vineeta Singh shares her tough journey in sales, recalling constant rejections and insults.
Shark Tank India 4 continues to bring exciting business pitches and insightful discussions. The latest episode featured the panel of Sharks- Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta, evaluating fresh ideas while sharing their personal journeys. The episode caught viewers' attention as Singh shared a personal anecdote.
One of the pitches came from Arvind Prakash Singh, founder of SuperBolter, a 3D home design startup. He sought Rs 75 lakh for 0.5% equity. Despite his passion, the Sharks were skeptical about the business’s sustainability. Anupam Mittal pointed out, “For five years, it is not working, but still you are investing money.” Aman Gupta even suggested that the pitcher try his luck somewhere else. Arvind, unfortunately, left without a deal.
Another interesting pitch was from Simar Sekhri, Nikhil Gaur, and Prabal Monga, who introduced Hive School- India’s first sales-focused business school. They asked for Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 5% equity. While discussing their venture, the conversation turned to the importance of sales skills in entrepreneurship. The pitcher expressed that through their course structure, they want to prepare the students to face reality once they start job hunting.
During this discussion, Vineeta Singh opened up about her own struggles in sales. She recalled how, after completing her business school education, she faced harsh realities while cold-calling. “When I started my startup after B-school, the biggest shock was when I was in sales. I used to call from morning to night, and people would scold me, asking, ‘Where did you get my number?’ They would hang up; the insults were constant,” she shared.
Shark Anupam Mittal also opened up about his experience of studying in the United States. Despite the importance of sales skills, the Sharks ultimately decided not to invest in Hive School.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shark Tank India 4!
'I knew there would be some friction,' says Shark Tank India 4 pitcher who called herself future Vineeta Singh; DEETS