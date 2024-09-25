Guy Fieri’s Weight Loss of 30 lbs: Rucking, Skipping Breakfast, Etc.

For a food expert who believes, “Food is not just eating energy. It's an experience,” giving up on his favorite foods to lose weight was off the table! That’s why, he didn’t give anything up! Guy Fieri’s weight loss story doesn’t involve compromise or anecdotes of how he didn’t eat his favorite treat for years — he continued eating foods he liked, just not as much as he used to!

Instead, Fieri took a different approach to losing weight; he would put on a weighted ruck and train like an army man around his house. He also mindfully revamped his diet with the help of his dietician and trainer, ensuring that he eats, drinks, and lives better.

There’s a lot to take away from Guy Fieri’s health and fitness transformation. However, first, let’s learn a bit about his career milestones and accolades. Scroll away.

Who Is Guy Fieri?

A prominent name in the food industry, Guy Fieri is an award-winning chef and restaurateur. He is also an Emmy-award-winning reality television host, and a New York Times bestselling author of several books such as Guy Fieri Family Food, Guy on Fire, Guy Fieri Food (Enhanced Edition), Diners, Drive-ins, And Dives, etc.

While he has been a food lover for as long as he can remember, his first food-related venture was at the age of 10. He began selling soft pretzels from a three-wheel bicycle cart that his father called, “The Awesome Pretzel Cart.” Before studying as a foreign exchange student in Chantilly, France — where he developed a keen interest in international cuisines — Fieri sold pretzels and washed dishes for six years. Following this, he went on to get a degree in Hospitality Management from Nevada, Las Vegas.

After graduating, Fieri got right into the culinary industry and started his own casual diner in Northern California. Following some experience in the restaurant business, Fieri became a winner on the television reality show “Next Food Network Star,” in 2006 and went on to become a television personality. He started his own television series, “Guy’s Big Bite,” which won an Emmy award. Some of his other prominent shows include “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champions,” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.”

In 2021, he opened “Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen,” a delivery-only restaurant brand.

What Motivated Guy Fieri to Lose Weight?

For someone whose entire career is dependent on food and culinary experiences, carrying a few extra pounds seems natural and obvious. Guy Fieri was no exception to this. However, he embarked on his weight loss journey to improve his overall health and longevity, so he can be around for his sons, Ryder (18) and Hunter (27), and his nephew, Jules (22) whom he has been raising following his sister Morgan's death. Fieri mentioned in an interview that it doesn’t just end there — he wants to be there and active for his grandchildren, too.

This is an incredible decision the celebrity chef took for himself as excess body weight is directly linked to poor heart health, liver diseases, diabetes, cerebrovascular diseases, and a higher mortality rate overall ( 1 ). To achieve this, Fieri revamped his diet and exercise routine significantly and dropped 30 pounds after much effort and commitment. The Mayor of Flavortown admits that he feels he’s in better shape in his 50s than when he was 30.

Due to this, he got his fans amused with his healthy, slimmer physique as he posed with Gordon Ramsay in one of his Hell’s Kitchen restaurants. Some fans even commented that the 56-year-old restauranteur looks “unrecognizable.” His impressive transformation started during the pandemic when he hired a fitness trainer to help him get in shape. Fieri boosted his exercise regime with more intense workouts and made sure that he wakes up at 6 AM every day to get active!

In addition to incorporating good habits, Fieri also gave up several bad ones. For instance, he skipped consuming alcohol every weekend and limited his intake significantly. To go on a calorie-deficit diet more efficiently, he adopted intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting is a weight loss method that restricts energy consumption to a 12-16-hour bracket, after which one should abstain from consuming any calories. The practice, if done right, has several health benefits such as balancing fat and sugar profiles in the body, improving insulin resistance, reducing inflammation, and improving heart health, aside from healthy weight loss ( 2 ).

The meal of the day Fieri decided to skip, however, was breakfast. According to the celebrity chef and TV host, this didn’t affect his lifestyle much as he was never a breakfast fan. However, research suggests that skipping breakfast is associated with poor concentration and emotional engagement as well as poor heart health, fatigue, increased blood pressure, etc. ( 3 ), ( 4 ), ( 5 ). Hence, arguably, skipping dinner may be a better approach in intermittent fasting than skipping breakfast. However, everyone’s body is different and responds differently to lifestyle changes, which is why one should only adopt such weight loss diets by consulting a health expert first.

Some fans and critics have speculated that Fieri must be consuming Ozempic — the infamous diabetes medication used for hunger suppression and weight loss — as he always appears to be eating a lot (especially “fried everythings”) on his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. However, the restaurateur had opened up publicly saying that he doesn’t eat the quantity of food he seems to be eating on screen. He has only about two small bites of a dish, which fills him up substantially after trying out several dishes.

Fieri is very mindful of his food portions and has taken calorie control very seriously in his weight loss journey. Even when he has to indulge in less-than-healthy meals, he takes no more than a couple bites and makes up for it in his dedicated workout routine. Let’s learn more about his weight loss diet.

Guy Fieri’s Weight Loss Meal Plan

In his intermittent fasting regime, Fieri skipped breakfast and maintained a 12 PM to 8 PM eating window. And, on days when he may have had to eat a lot of things when filming for his show, he made up for that by skipping dinner.

However, unlike the approach many celebrities take with their weight loss journey, the celebrity restaurateur never restricts himself too much or cuts out any food categories from his diet. He still eats what he wants to eat but in moderation. Such a balanced approach to food helps maintain a healthy relationship with it, translating into better physical and mental health in the long run.

For weight loss, Fieri made it a point to incorporate more vegetables in his meals to maintain a healthy diet — Brussel sprouts and squash are among his favorite vegetables! Vegetables contain loads of dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and flavonoids that boost overall health and keep morbidities at bay ( 6 ).

Besides, consuming different kinds of vegetables in every meal keeps one full for longer and helps with a balanced nutrient intake. Fieri used this strategy to prevent overeating and cut back on excessive carbohydrates, caffeine, and sugar — without cutting them out completely. Further, while Fieri isn’t entirely a vegetarian, he consumes plant-based meals most of the time and only consumes meat for lean protein.

The following are some healthy meals that Fieri would consume frequently in his weight loss diet:

1. Morning Coffee:

Fieri usually gets up around 6 AM and likes to start his day with a mean cup of Americano to feel energized. Sometimes, he likes to boost his morning beverage with a bit of cinnamon and a shot of cream, which helps him stay satiated for longer. However, he isn’t a coffee addict and keeps his caffeine intake very moderate. Fans see him trying out beverages at several coffee houses in a single episode, but on a day-to-day basis, he is very conservative with his caffeine consumption.

Contrary to popular belief, research and several health experts suggest that adding cream to black coffee without sugar does not contribute to weight gain, as adding sugar would ( 7 ). This practice can in fact be good for health, as the cream can act as an acidity regulator for the coffee and work as a high-fat replacement for breakfast.

2. Grits with Ham And Red-eye Gravy:

Fieri really does not like eating breakfast and may only consume it 2-4 times a month. On days when he does eat breakfast, grits with ham and red-eye gravy are among his favorite things to eat. The grits add a savory, starchy touch to the high-protein, high-fat ham, flavored with gravy. It makes a delightful meal for him.

3. Green Juice:

While Fieri has been skipping breakfast for quite some time, he very frequently consumed fresh fruit and vegetable juices in the morning to fuel himself. Green juices, if made fresh by using organic ingredients, can be very healthy. However, Fieri’s dietician recommended him against consuming packaged green juices, saying that those were just empty calories he was consuming. Hence, he reduced consuming green juices after that.

4. Salads And Whole Grains:

Now, if there’s anything that Fieri absolutely loves in his diet, it is salads and whole grains. As a culinary expert and a vegetable lover, he knows how to flavor up the salads so that they don’t taste boring. For example, a shaved kale and root vegetable salad and a farro salad with citrus vinaigrette are his absolute favorite recipes that he can eat on any day! In addition, Fieri also loves vegan wraps made with whole grain tortillas and plant-based protein such as lentil meatballs.

5. Lean Turkey Bolognese with Spaghetti Squash:

As mentioned earlier, meats are not completely off the table in Fieri’s diet. In fact, lean meats like turkey and chicken often make it to his meals, packing a punch of high-quality protein ( 8 ). He likes making himself a lean turkey bolognese with spaghetti squash and considers it to be one of his favorite meals.

According to Fieri, just a pinch of cinnamon can take the dish to the next level. Moreover, he replaces the standard bucatini pasta with spaghetti strands made out of squash, as it packs a punch of essential micronutrients and takes 500 empty calories out of his diet.

6. Healthy Asian Food:

Fieri is also a big fan of Asian food! He loves a hearty meal comprising raw fish for some clean protein, coupled with whole grain noodles, and plenty of vegetables flavored with garlic and oriental spices. The celebrity chef and his oldest son are enthusiastic about every food that’s Korean, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese.

Guy Fieri’s Intense Workout Routine

To lose weight, Fieri not only cut back on junk food and alcohol but also incorporated strenuous exercise into his regime. The following are some of his most preferred exercises:

1. Rucking:

The most popular thing about Guy Fieri’s workout routine is rucking — a military-inspired drill that requires him to wear a weighted vest (also known as a ruck) or a backpack of weights while walking, jogging, or running. Multiple times a week, Fieri likes to put on his weighted vest and take laps around the hilly area of his estate. He truly looks forward to those exhilarating hikes.

While the research around this is insufficient, studies suggest that exercises like rucking have splendid health benefits, making them an effective workout for people who are overweight or obese ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

2. High-intensity Interval Training:

The second most popular and effective practice in Fieri’s fitness regime is HIIT workouts, which he practices at least twice a week. These comprise short bursts of full-body exercises that get the heart rate high while boosting strength and agility, designed with regular intervals in between to catch a breath. HIIT exercises are scientifically proven to increase the body’s exercise capacity and physical performance, improve heart health, and blood flow, and aid in weight management ( 11 ).

3. CrossFit:

Among other HIIT workouts, Fieri pays close attention to CrossFit exercises such as kettlebell swings, different types of weighted squats, deadlifts, burpees, etc. targeting multiple muscle groups at the same time. He also likes working out with battle ropes.

4. Weight Training:

Other than CrossFit, Fieri also engages in traditional weight-lifting exercises to target specific muscle groups at a time, tone the body, and build lean muscle.

Besides his exercises, Fieri’s fitness routine includes 15 minutes of sauna sessions and 3 minutes of cold water plunges. It’s a post-workout recovery routine that keeps him going. According to the 56-year-old chef, when it comes to cold plunges, the first 30 seconds are the trickiest to get through. After that, once he settles in, he takes deep breaths and gets into the right mind space. It is a revitalizing experience that he cannot miss for a single day!

Social Media’s Reaction to Guy Fieri’s Weight Loss

After seeing his viral photo posing next to Gordon Ramsay in one of his restaurants, netizens were head over heels for Guy Fiery. While some said that he looked amazing after shedding those pounds, others found him to be “unrecognizable.”

The following are some comments that reflect social media’s reaction to his weight loss transformation:

"I'm getting a little freaked out at the svelte @guyfieri!! Congrats on the fitness kick brother!"

"Wow look at Mr Fierri looking very slim."

"My guy Guy lookin SLIM!"

“You look friggin awesome”

"I'm pretty certain Guys being on a weight loss journey for the past few years doing HIIT workouts and fasting and whatnot."

“No disrespect to the Mrs. Guy fine as hell”

“Guy fieri is looking gooooddd”

“Damn he lost hella weight”

However, while most comments on his posts have been positive, some trolls and critics still persisted in criticizing him and accusing him of weight loss drugs:

“OZEMPIC”

“Liar GTFOH you used weight loss meds!!”

“ozempic has gotten out of control”

“Damn every celebrities taking ozempic instead of eating right and working out”

“ozempy, fiery?”

Many of Fieri’s critics believe that since he’s a chef and food show host, all he eats is deep-fried pizza burgers, huge ice cream toppings, and everything deep-fried. His response to those comments is generally that they don’t know what they are talking about, as only the person who’s consciously improving their diet and lifestyle knows the commitment, hard work, and discipline they put in to get healthier. We can’t agree more with him!

Guy Fieri’s Weight Loss Before And After Photos

Before:

( Image Credit : Getty Images )

After:

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Guy Fieri’s weight loss is commendable not only because he switched to healthier foods but also because he managed to do so while still thriving in a career that requires him to eat a lot! However, looking at Guy’s journey along with that of several other celebrities, we believe that the drive of being healthy and around for one’s family can make one climb mountains — sometimes, with a weighted vest on! We love how despite being a non-vegetarian who cuts back on too much carbohydrates and prioritizes protein, Fieri ensures that 70% of his meals are plant-based and healthy — an excellent initiative for his health and the environment.

