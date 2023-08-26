Know All About John Kurk’s Weight Loss Journey And Health Issues

As sports personalities, players are always looked up to by the fans for their fitness regime, diet secrets, and healthy habits. When it comes to transformative journeys like John Kruk’s weight loss, the interest is only piqued higher. The popular former baseball player and an active commentator, Kruk has garnered attention for his weight loss journey. He has faced certain health issues and fans are divided on whether his surgery or his new workout-diet plan is the reason behind his weight loss and weight fluctuations.

Ahead, we uncover all the details of his weight loss story, including his health problems, surgery, workouts, and diet plans.

Who Is John Kruk?

New Baseball Every Night Blog Post: John Kruk: 2017 Topps Archives Blue Border https://t.co/u8uxTjhaMj pic.twitter.com/NyKPD0bcik — P K Steinberg (@pksteinberg) September 17, 2021

John Kruk is an American former professional baseball player — first baseman and outfielder. The Major League Baseball player was a three-time All-Star who also won the World Series Championship in 1993. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Kruk began his baseball career at an early age and debuted with the San Diego Padres in 1986. Later on was also a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Chicago White Sox. Post his retirement as a player, he assumed the role of an ESPN baseball analyst and is currently a broadcaster for NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies games.

Weight: 200 lbs

Age: 62 years, born on February 9, 1961

Birthplace: Charleston, West Virginia

Height: 1.77 m

Along with his surging baseball career, Kruk, unfortunately, faced multiple health-related issues. From surviving cancer to undergoing gallbladder surgery, he has dealt with his share of trials and tribulations. Here’s a look at how Kruk treaded his challenging health journey and what led to his minor weight loss recently.

Is John Kruk Sick? What Are the Health Issues He Dealt With?

John Kruk could be joining the Phillies' broadcast booth in 2017. In discussions with CSN. https://t.co/GkG7kZbhWa https://t.co/9JPFPheieY pic.twitter.com/GcrsXyAVJF — Phillies SPORTalk (@SPORTalkPhils) November 3, 2016

Unlike other athletes, Baseball players aren’t particularly known for their chiseled physique. Such was the case with John Kruk; at one point during his career, he weighed around 320 pounds. His excessive weight always put him under the judgemental radar of his followers, but he chuckled away saying that it made him stronger. However, in interviews, Kruk mentioned how he wished he was healthier. This dictates the fact that, despite his efforts, he could not significantly lose weight due to his recurrent health concerns, including:

Testicular Cancer

It was In 1994 when Kruk was diagnosed with testicular cancer. During a routine physical exam, Kruk found a lump in his groin. This led to the surgical removal of one of his testicles. The treatment continued with chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and other medical processes. Even though he faced stigmatized jokes from the audience, he returned to his game in full swing.

Type 2 Diabetes

If you have diabetes, it’s so important to lean on your support system…for me, that meant my doctors, family, and teammates!! Check out my conversation with my buddy @golic at https://t.co/OHlbXtCMq4 #TalkingTypeYou #LifeScanPartner #ad pic.twitter.com/nvbI5aA2d0 — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) February 24, 2022

After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, John was completely dependent on regular insulin dosage. It was approximately in 2015 when Kruk felt the consequences of his growing weight and unhealthy lifestyle. He was becoming slower in his game and dealt with knee problems.

Gallbladder Surgery

In 2022, Kruk experienced issues with his gallbladder. Eventually, he had to undergo gallbladder surgery. During his recovery stage, it was widely believed that he gained some pounds, and weight loss would be a far-off topic.

John Kruk’s Weight Loss Journey

John Kruk wills Bryce Harper’s game-tying home run to happen https://t.co/1gMx2r0ILP pic.twitter.com/m6XhSO53o6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2023

John Kruk has never shied away from sharing his health issues and struggles with his fans and followers. His transparent journey has showcased his inconsistent weight loss and gain throughout the years. Even if he lost a few pounds, he would gain back in no time. He once mentioned how he loved eating junk food like donuts. After being on and off with his sincere efforts towards a fitter body for years, it was after his gallbladder surgery that Kruk decided to commit himself fully to shedding the extra pounds.

Besides, he was prompted to maintain his blood sugar levels and ditch the unhealthy means, which made him make serious efforts to lose weight. During the preps for spring training, Kruk even successfully lost 20 pounds.

In New Orleans, John participated in a dietician training program where he aimed to learn about the strategies for achieving a healthier lifestyle. He managed to make amendments to his food habits. Let’s learn further about his improved diet and workout plans.

John Kruk’s Diet

Kruk’s new diet plan incorporates body-loving food with health benefits and gut goodness. His plate is served with salads packed with necessary nutrients sourced from fresh vegetables. Consumption of salads is known to decrease the meal energy intake which aids in lowering the calorie density, thus helping in weight loss ( 1 ). Kruk’s plan also includes fruits. It is found that an increased amount of fruit intake has a likelihood of resulting in reduced obesity ( 2 ). Lastly, he also opts for lean meats, like lean beef, since it is proven to significantly decrease total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Through a balanced replacement of carbohydrates with protein, he opted for a lean or a low-saturated and fatty acid-based diet. Such a diet may include lean beef, poultry, eggs, and seafood. ( 3 )

John Kruk’s Workout

Got to check out the new batting cages ⁦@DICKS⁩ yesterday. Really cool to take some swings to figure out which bat best fits you. Wish they would have thought of this sooner! pic.twitter.com/cxhF5lSRe6 — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) February 28, 2019

Being a baseball player, Kruk has always remained active. However, as he began to focus on losing weight, he started regularly exercising which included cardio and strength training. Weightlifting is another major part of the plan for Kruk and has been participating regularly in a weightlifting program. He also loves playing golf and that keeps him active as well.

Before:

My son and I out fishing sporting our new @faroutsunglass pic.twitter.com/3PYoiteDQi — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) September 17, 2016

After:

In an interview, John Kruk mentioned how he always felt physically and mentally better after losing weight. This is some evidence of the positive effects of maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. Kruk has candidly shared his experience and emotions via Twitter throughout his wellness journey, which has inspired many of his fans and followers. Life is unpredictable and Kruk faced the challenges that life threw at him. From surviving cancer to dealing with diabetes and undergoing gallbladder surgery, Kruk has swiftly passed the posed health limitations and moved on to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Even though he has never been the fittest player on the ground, John Kruk’s weight loss efforts and his health have always made headlines and motivated his followers to maintain their health.

