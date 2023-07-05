Mama June’s Weight Loss Journey: Behold Her Transformation

Losing weight is often associated with magnificent steps and massive transformations. This can be said with more conviction for Mama June’s weight loss journey. Getting good coverage on the headlines for a lot of reasons, this time around it’s Mama June's weight that is grabbing all the public attention. She lost a whopping 400 pounds. As she admits, her body transformation leads her to live a healthier life. Weight loss may be so much more achievable when you see people doing, loving, and excelling at it. You get the nudge to start somewhere rather than procrastinating and judging yourself. Read through this article to benefit from Mama June’s transformation.

Who Is Mama June?

June Shannon, quite popularly known as Mama June is an American TV actor known for her different contributions in a series of TV shows. Born on August 10, 1979, in Georgia, she had quite a tough time with her weight issues as a teenager, weighing almost 460 pounds. A mother of 4 daughters now, Mama June’s weight loss depicts how she has come a long way to adjust to different weights, roles, and responsibilities. She even resorted to taking up surgery after surgery to eliminate excess skin and that does indicate how getting to your best version may be quite a battle to accept. It’s also claimed that she lost as many as 300 pounds for the show - Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Mama June Profile

Real Name - June Shannon

June Shannon Birthday - 10 August 1979

Age in 2023 - 44

Occupation - American TV actor

Weight Before - 460 pounds

Weight Loss After - 165 pounds

Reduced Weight Loss - 300 pounds

Why Did Mama June Gain Weight?

Mama June acknowledged her excessive love for soda and junk food. Both of these are proven to cause immense weight gain over time and might be addictive too ( 1 ). She also had eye surgeries and a couple of other surgeries and treatments because of which she couldn’t go to the gym or do a lot of exercise. Some studies strongly associate the lack of physical inactivity with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity ( 2 ). Possibly, overconsumption of junk food, lack of movement and stress, and overwhelming pressure posed by the surgeries triggered weight gain in Mama June. She also shared her inconsistency with weight management, adding how she always experimented with it. Until losing weight felt compelling enough and the feeling to present herself as she thinks about herself heightened, weight gain affected her routine and work life too.

How Did Mama June Lose Weight?

In one of her interviews, Mama June acknowledged how she wanted to appear as she thought of herself. She not only made healthier choices but let go of unhealthy ones too, especially those that made her day. She added she loved soda so much but to lose weight, she cut soda consumption completely. Owing to the high added sugar content in soda, it also leads to obesity and weight gain ( 3 ). Quite a wholesome choice and a takeaway for those wondering how Mama June transformed from being overweight to fit and healthy. No unhealthy indulgences allowed, to be precise.

Apart from that, let’s delve deeper to understand how did Mama June lost weight:

Underwenting gastric sleeve surgery: According to a study, substantial weight loss may be achieved with this surgery including a major reduction in the associated morbidities. ( 4 ). Mama June underwent a gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and it won’t be wrong to say that Mama June before 2017 appears completely different to what she looks like now. She not just embodies confidence but an active and conscious lifestyle too.



According to a study, substantial weight loss may be achieved with this surgery including a major reduction in the associated morbidities. ( ). Mama June underwent a gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and it won’t be wrong to say that Mama June before 2017 appears completely different to what she looks like now. She not just embodies confidence but an active and conscious lifestyle too. Going for excessive skin removal surgeries: Some surveys suggest against skin removal surgeries as they may contribute to skin loosening and other problematic issues ( 5 ). The scars of surgeries that Mama June undergoes are somewhat still present in her body and probably might fade away with time.

Some surveys suggest against skin removal surgeries as they may contribute to skin loosening and other problematic issues ( ). The scars of surgeries that Mama June undergoes are somewhat still present in her body and probably might fade away with time. Strict diet: Low-calorie diet may lower total body weight by almost 8% ( 6 ). Unlike her routine calorie consumption, Mama June shared how she cut out on foods contributed excessive calories to streamline her weight loss journey.



Low-calorie diet may lower total body weight by almost 8% ( ). Unlike her routine calorie consumption, Mama June shared how she cut out on foods contributed excessive calories to streamline her weight loss journey. Weight training: Weight training results in muscle gain as well as muscle strengthening ( 7 ). While losing those extra pounds, Mama June losing weight has a lot to do with building strength and recovering from different treatments.



Weight training results in muscle gain as well as muscle strengthening ( ). While losing those extra pounds, Mama June losing weight has a lot to do with building strength and recovering from different treatments. Hiring a personal trainer: Hiring a personal trainer has proven to exhibit attributes of empathy, listening, and motivational skills ( 8 ). Kenya Crooks, the personal trainer of Mama June has not only helped her become consistent but has also been a massive support and guide post her surgeries. So, having a personal trainer may help in aligning your goals in a much more realistic way. You might also feel tired or get caught up, so your trainer might help you get back on track and find the motivation to keep going.



Hiring a personal trainer has proven to exhibit attributes of empathy, listening, and motivational skills ( ). Kenya Crooks, the personal trainer of Mama June has not only helped her become consistent but has also been a massive support and guide post her surgeries. So, having a personal trainer may help in aligning your goals in a much more realistic way. You might also feel tired or get caught up, so your trainer might help you get back on track and find the motivation to keep going. Keto diet: Ketogenic diets have proven to facilitate weight loss owing to less carbohydrate content ( 9 ). Mama June also shared that she was never a big fan of carbohydrates so following this diet came naturally to her as she always wanted to avoid having a lot of carbs.



Ketogenic diets have proven to facilitate weight loss owing to less carbohydrate content ( ). Mama June also shared that she was never a big fan of carbohydrates so following this diet came naturally to her as she always wanted to avoid having a lot of carbs. Avoiding fried foods: Fried foods involve high-calorie intake and substantial weight gain ( 10 ). Mama June has a big no-no for fried foods now. You get the cue, right?

Mama June’s Ketogenic Diet

Mama June followed a strict ketogenic diet that involves restricting carbohydrate intake, moderating protein consumption, and enhancing calorie consumption by incorporating fat ( 11 ). It has proven to be effective for weight loss, improved health conditions, and also for altogether eliminating the requirements of insulin in diabetic patients ( 11 ).

Fruit-infused Water: In one of her interviews, Mama June shared that she prefers having fruit-infused water. Having fruit-infused water is a natural way of treating and preventing illness ( 12 ). She may add kiwis and strawberries to the water beforehand to get a healthy drink with zero indulgences. Kiwi feeds healthy bacteria in the gut and also prevents age-related macular degeneration ( 13 ). Strawberries too are high in Vitamin C and good to consume ( 14 ).



In one of her interviews, Mama June shared that she prefers having fruit-infused water. Having fruit-infused water is a natural way of treating and preventing illness ( ). She may add kiwis and strawberries to the water beforehand to get a healthy drink with zero indulgences. Kiwi feeds healthy bacteria in the gut and also prevents age-related macular degeneration ( ). Strawberries too are high in Vitamin C and good to consume ( ). Watermelon for Sweetooth: Some of us do have a sweet tooth but June Shanon tackles it with watermelon that she finds extremely refreshing and naturally sweet. A good substitute for sure, as it contains Vitamin C and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties ( 15 ). The next time you crave for unhealthy and sugary delicacies, you may consider this alternative followed by Mama June.



Some of us do have a sweet tooth but June Shanon tackles it with watermelon that she finds extremely refreshing and naturally sweet. A good substitute for sure, as it contains Vitamin C and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties ( ). The next time you crave for unhealthy and sugary delicacies, you may consider this alternative followed by Mama June. Grapes: June Shannon candidly adds she loves having grapes. You may incorporate grapes into your diet as they have been proven to be effective in reducing cholesterol, and cardiovascular diseases ( 16 ).



June Shannon candidly adds she loves having grapes. You may incorporate grapes into your diet as they have been proven to be effective in reducing cholesterol, and cardiovascular diseases ( ). Cheese: Cheese does find its way into Mama June’s ketogenic diet. Her preference for cheese might be because of the fact that cheese works as a buffer to adopt the acid in the gastrointestinal tract ( 17 ). Having cheese in your diet may be a good choice, after all.



Cheese does find its way into Mama June’s ketogenic diet. Her preference for cheese might be because of the fact that cheese works as a buffer to adopt the acid in the gastrointestinal tract ( ). Having cheese in your diet may be a good choice, after all. Eggs: Eggs are also part of her diet for the protein content she needs. Having said that, eggs are a great source of proteins, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, selenium, and choline ( 18 ). They are also associated with weight management and better dietary quality ( 18 ). So, if you want a highly enriched and healthy choice, eggs may be your savior.



Eggs are also part of her diet for the protein content she needs. Having said that, eggs are a great source of proteins, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, selenium, and choline ( ). They are also associated with weight management and better dietary quality ( ). So, if you want a highly enriched and healthy choice, eggs may be your savior. Meat: Red meat is a great source of proteins and essential nutrients besides being associated with weight management too ( 19 ). If you’re a non-veg enthusiast, red meat might be a nutritious choice to include in your meals.



Red meat is a great source of proteins and essential nutrients besides being associated with weight management too ( ). If you’re a non-veg enthusiast, red meat might be a nutritious choice to include in your meals. No Chips: Mama June shared that she doesn’t have chips at all after she began her weight loss journey. Chips have been associated with high fat and calorie content ( 20 ). So, you may as well switch to healthier snacking options.

Mama June Workout Routine

Honey Boo Boo Mama weight loss journey also incorporated:

Body Toning: June Shanon’s trainer shared how she has to do weight training for toning her arms, abs, and legs. Weight training has been proven to improve cardiorespiratory endurance, body composition, and strength ( 21 ). For enhancing your body strength and functioning, weight training is a good form of workout.



June Shanon’s trainer shared how she has to do weight training for toning her arms, abs, and legs. Weight training has been proven to improve cardiorespiratory endurance, body composition, and strength ( ). For enhancing your body strength and functioning, weight training is a good form of workout. Uphill Walking: Uphill walking is an essential part of Mama June’s fitness regime and she has been doing it dedicatedly every day. It is meant for augmented human performance too ( 22 ). So, if you’re looking for some low-maintenance activity, uphill walking might be a good kick starter.

Mama June Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Mama June Before Weight Loss

Mama June After Weight Loss

Conclusion:

Weight loss may not always be about hitting the gym alone. Adopting a lifestyle and dietary change is called for when you want a significant body transformation. Mama June’s weight loss is an extensive guide to follow through if you’re seeking some serious health and fitness regime for feeling aligned with your innate personality. You may be able to acknowledge the value of taking small as well as big steps with Mama June’s not so linear journey of losing weight and getting in shape. Who knows you may as well reach the goals you have jotted down for a sustainable lifestyle long back yet were too afraid to take them on.