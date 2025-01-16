Tammy Slaton Weight Loss: How the Reality Star Lost 500 lbs

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shared the news of her significant weight loss via Tiktok and revealed that she lost 500 lbs. The news of Tammy Slaton’s weight loss was met with both positive and negative remarks. While fans cheered her on, suspicion soon swooped in that she didn’t lose weight in an organic manner and took the help of some kind of weight loss drug. Before we look into the cause of Tammy Slaton’s weight loss, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Tammy Slaton?

Tammy Slaton is an American television personality who was born on 27 July 1986 in Dixon, Kentucky. Tammy gained fame after appearing on TLC’s hit TV series 1000-lb Sisters. The show primarily focused on two sisters, Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton, who were severely obese. Throughout the show, the viewers were made acquainted with the two sisters as they attempted various methods to lose weight.

At her heaviest, Tammy weighed around 725 pounds. Not only did she struggle with weight loss and health issues, but she also faced bullying, which took a toll on her mental health. Amy has a close bond with her family members. She was married to Caleb Willingham, who passed away in 2023.

Tammy Slaton’s Profile

Name: Tammy Slaton

Age: 38 years

Parent: Darlene Slaton

Siblings: Amy Slaton, Chris Combs

How Did Tammy Slaton Lose Weight?

Viewers were horrified by the Slaton-sisters’ unhealthy lifestyle, as seen on 1000-lb Sisters. Tammy has talked about struggling with mental health issues and depression throughout her life, which made her eat excessively. She battled food addiction, which was the principal reason behind her primary weight gain. She understood that she had to mentally prepare herself if she had to lose weight and that it goes beyond simply cutting down food intake.

In 2022, Tammy underwent bariatric surgery, which is a popular weight loss procedure that combines gastric bypass and other types of weight loss surgeries. The procedure limits how much a person consumes and puts a stop to the body’s ability of fat and calorie absorption. It is a highly effective surgery that is prescribed for obese patients who are at high risk of morbidity and mortality and have made no progress with lifestyle or diet changes ( 1 ).

Tammy also checked into a 14-month-long weight loss rehab program. However, she failed to lose weight and came out weighing more. But she wasn’t ready to back down. Initially, she went back and shed around 115 pounds. She also followed a strict diet plan and worked out, which led to her miracle transformation.

Tammy Slaton’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Tammy had mentioned that she and her sister had to prepare their own meals when they were kids as their mother worked three jobs to support the family. They had to rely on microwaveable dishes like ramen noodles that added carbs. She finally got a wake-up call and started her weight loss journey with the right diet plan. Let’s take a look at Tammy Slaton’s diet plan that helped her shed weight:

Portion Control:

Tammy revealed that in the past, she used to eat till she felt full. However, she now has trained her brain to only eat what she needs. Portion control is the first step towards a healthy lifestyle and, if strategized correctly, helps greatly in weight loss ( 2 ).

Protein Intake:

Tammy makes sure to eat about 90 to 100 grams of protein every day. She focused on lean protein intake, which had a significant effect on her weight loss. Research shows that protein-rich diets help one lose weight as they modulate energy intake, modulate appetite, and also modulate energy metabolism ( 3 ). Protein intake also helps with gaining muscle mass and also preserves it ( 4 ).

Whole Foods:

Tammy eats seasonal fruits, vegetables, and grains, which reduce the risk of chronic diseases and are great sources of nutrients. They contain dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Sugar Elimination:

Tammy cut out sugar from her diet. She used to be a great fan of soda, but as she started taking her weight loss journey seriously, she replaced it with water or unsweetened Gatorade. Reducing sugar intake has a positive impact on one’s overall health. It reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases ( 7 ).

Staying Hydrated:

The reality star makes sure she drinks lots of water throughout the day, in between meals. Research shows that dehydration has a serious effect on cognition and health ( 8 ).

Tammy Slaton’s Workout Plan

Let’s take a look at Tammy’s simple yet effective workout routine:

Light Aerobics:

Tammy focuses on doing cardio. She has incorporated walking into her daily routine. She loves to ride her bicycle and does mountain climbing. Another favorite activity of Tammy’s is various types of chair exercises. Research shows that cardio exercises help lose weight, among many other health benefits. They lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and inflammation while improving blood circulation, insulin sensitivity, and cholesterol profile ( 9 ).

Resistance Training:

Tammy likes to lift weights as part of her resistance training.

Tammy Slaton’s Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Before

After

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss allowed her to feel confident in her own skin and feel free, something she had deprived herself of since she was young. She feels that the phenomenon has completely transformed her life in many ways. She is less angry than she used to be and feels great as she can move around freely. She is appreciative of life and has learned to be kind to herself and others around her. The reality star hopes that others can take inspiration from her and change their lives for the better. Tammy now shares her journey on social media unfiltered and looks happier than before.

