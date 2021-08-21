Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Discounts gadgets that’ll take you to the next generation of living

It has become almost impossible for humans to live without any gadgets. From smartphones to smart TVs the technological world has taken over our lives. It has benefitted in a million ways from being able to sell your property in the other part of the world just by casually lying on your couch or listening to music 24/7 to amp up your mood and even for cleaning up the mess you created in your own home! Thanks to all the innovation we are now blessed with an easier and quicker lifestyle where we get all gain with no pain! Check out these 6 next-gen gadgets that’ll make you want them immediately to make your life a lot easier and more fun!

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Jump onto the next level of living with Echo Dot, Alexa and Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb. Set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app and get your entire day sorted with voice control. It helps you with time management and makes your life a lot easier. This gadget is the personal assistant that you can actually afford!

Price: 69.98 USD

Deal: 34.99 USD

Buy Now

in-Ear Sport Headphones

Music makes life happier. A constant beat of background music in your life will set a rhythm for your work and also improves your concentration level. Get the best earphones that’ll bring to you super bass voice with no noise here!

Price: 89.99 USD

Deal: 33.99 USD

Buy Now

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Upgrade your lifestyle with this super-efficient robot vacuum cleaner that is equipped with mopping cloth and mopping cloth plates. This robot vacuum cleaner can help you clean thoroughly and avoid clogging and hair tangles all while you monitor it with your smartphone.

Price: 338.88 USD

Deal: 107.49 USD

Buy Now

Wireless Charging Pad

With built-in over-charging, overheating and short-circuit protection, this sleek charging pad is a futuristic device that lets you know when it's ready to charge, charging, and when your device is fully charged.

Price: 19.99 USD

Deal: 11.99 USD

Buy Now

Wireless In-Ear Earbud

The future is wireless! Call, track change, and volume controls are all within close reach through one main button. These wireless earbuds are adventure-ready gadgets that are sweat and dust-resistant and also make your calls more clear. It comes with a bud ‘solo’ option that allows you to keep one ear open without missing a beat.

Price: 29.99 USD

Deal: 24.99 USD

Buy Now

Hair Straightener Brush

This heating hair brush straightener adopts upgraded ceramic heating technology that can quickly heat up and more hair can be covered and heated evenly in one pass. According to your hair type, you can find the right setting and gently brush through and watch your hair becoming silky straight effortlessly.

Price: 45.99 USD

Deal: 39.09 USD

Buy Now

Make your life better and live the most of today with these next-gen gadgets that bring you the luxe lifestyle you were dreaming of!

Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Last minute Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas for your brother who deserves only the best