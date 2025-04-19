Anurag Kashyap apologizes for 'one line taken out of context' after daughter, friends receive r*pe threats: ‘Mere parivaar ne…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, abuse and death.

Of late, Anurag Kashyap has been giving burning statements on social media. He first slammed censorship over release of films like 90, Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2 and Phule. The actor-filmmaker then opened up on caste system in India. However, soon after, his daughter, friends started receiving r*pe threats online. Now, Anurag apologized for 'one line taken out of context'. Read on!

On April 17, 2025, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram stories and slammed the government for the censorship of some films. He then spoke about the caste system in India. Now, the actor-filmmaker claimed that his daughter, family, and friends have been receiving r*pe threats for speaking his mind.

The Black Friday director stated in his IG post, “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting r*pe and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar.”

Anurag Kashyap apologizes for his statement:

He further added, “So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahiye to ye meri apology hai . Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi. (I can’t take my words back and I will not.. say to me whatever you want to say. My family didn’t say anything. If you need my apology then this is it. Brahmin people, please spare women. Rest, I am sorry.)”

For the unknown, Anurag said in his earlier post, “Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi India mein release nahin hui. Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin. Kaun ho aap? Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai? (At the time of Dhadak 2’s screening, the censor board said that Modi ji has eliminated the caste system. On this basis, Santosh was also not released in India. Now, Brahmins have a problem with Phule. Brother, when there is no caste system, then what Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you instigated?)”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

