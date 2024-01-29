115 Best Boyfriend Jokes That Guarantee Endless Giggles

Pablo Neruda says, “Laughter is the language of the soul.” Laughter is contagious, and every couple should share a few laughs to keep their relationship joyful. Everyone loves being around people who have a good sense of humor as it makes them chuckle and helps their spirits go high, so if boredom and monotony have killed the spark in your relationship , it's time to spice things up with jokes!

Yes, our meticulously created list of boyfriend jokes can help you bring a smile to your partner’s face, evoke positivity, and fill the room with laughter. These funny jokes for your boyfriend can be read aloud when you are together or you can also send them via text to make your man giggle. Scroll away to see our recommendations and make your man go LOL!

Cute Boyfriend Jokes to Get Him LOLing for Hours

1. On a scale from 1 to 10, I rate my boyfriend a 9, as I’m the 1 he needs.

2. You are just like my car. You drive me crazy

3. You are like my asthma. You just take my breath away.

4. What do you call a boyfriend who is always late? A slow-mate.

5. You are like dandruff. I just cannot get you out of my head no matter how hard I try.

6. What did the atom say after losing an electron? ‘I really gotta keep an ion them.’

7. How do you know your boyfriend is a vampire? He only wants to see you at night.

8. Why are boyfriends like parking spaces? The good ones are already taken!

9. Your boyfriend doesn’t get your fruit puns? You got to let that mango.

10. Why did the girl break up with her dentist boyfriend? Because he had a cavity.

11. I’ve had an off week, but seeing you always turn me on.

12. What do you call a boyfriend who is good at gardening? A plant-tastic partner.

13. What is the difference between a bike and a boyfriend? A bike is first kicked and then used. A boyfriend is first used and then kicked.

14. They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.

15. What do you call a boyfriend who loves to read? A book-boy.

16. It was so hot today. I almost called my ex-boyfriend to be around something shady.

17. How do you know your boyfriend is a spy? He always has a secret agenda.

18. When would you want a man’s company? When he owns it!

19. You’re like coffee. Hot, and I want you every day.

20. I’ve had an off week, but seeing my guy always turns me on like a radio.

21. How do you get your boyfriend to do sit-ups? Put the remote control between his toes.

22. Feel my shirt. It’s boyfriend material.

23. What do you call a boyfriend who is good at science? A lab partner.

24. Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

25. What do you call a boyfriend who is good at sports? A keeper.

26. What do a good employee and a boyfriend have in common? They’re always coming early.

27. Even though there aren’t any stars out tonight, you’re still shining like one.

28. Why do painters always fall for their models? Because they love them with all of their art.

29. Why is it difficult to find men who are sensitive, caring, and good-looking? They already have boyfriends.

30. Why did the girl dump her boyfriend, who was a chef? Because he was too salty.

31. What does a boyfriend and mascara have in common? They both run at the first sign of emotion.

32. Dear technical boyfriend, my name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

33. What is the difference between a sofa and a boyfriend watching Monday Night Football? The sofa doesn’t keep asking for beer.

34. I think I am going to need knee surgery. Every day I am with you, I fall for you all over again.

35. How can you tell if your boyfriend is happy? Who cares?

36. Why did the girl dump her boyfriend who was a doctor? Because he had no patient-ce.

37. What’s a boyfriend’s idea of honesty in a relationship? Telling you his real name.

38. Who knew I would be an organ donor so early in life? I already gave my heart to you.

39. Are you a cat? Because I’m feline a connection between us.

40. My boyfriend is so smart. He can solve any problem except his own.

41. My boyfriend likes to eat vegetables that look like him for dinner. Good thing he’s a cute-cumber.

42. What did the cat say to her girlfriend? You’re purrr-fect for me.

43. Love is like having to pass gas. If you force it, you are going to make a mess.

44. Despite the contradictory advice circulated in the late ’90s… If you want to be my lover, please do not get with my friends.

45. Are you a parking ticket? Because you have fine written all over you.

46. Boyfriends are cool and stuff. But have you ever had garlic bread with cheese?

47. A T-Rex told his girlfriend, “I love you this much,” as he stretched out his arms. To which the girlfriend replied, “That’s not very much at all!”

49. My boyfriend is like James Bond. He always has a license to kill. The mood.

50. A couple is on a date at a fancy restaurant. The woman tells the man to say something to her that will get her heart racing. He replies, “I forgot my wallet.”

51. Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me!

53. Why did the boyfriend give his girlfriend a medieval battle uniform to polish while he went to the bar? He said she always wanted “a night in, shining armor.”

54. Why didn’t the goose-like his daughter’s new boyfriend? Whenever he came to pick her up for a date, he’d just sit outside and honk.

Cheesy Boyfriend Jokes to Make Your Man’s Heart Flutter

55. I think you are suffering…from a lack of vitamin me.

56. I like my boyfriend butter than anyone.

57. I’m no photographer…but I can picture us together!

58. It may sound cheesy. But you’ve stolen a pizza from my heart.

59. My boyfriend knows how understanding I am. That’s why he always calls me Miss Understanding.

61. You’re like a dictionary. You add meaning to my life.

62. I asked my boyfriend, is your name Google? Because he has got everything, I’m searching for.

63. Do you know what I did last night? I looked up at the stars and matched each one with a reason why I love you.

64. There once was a boy named Ben / Who had a girlfriend named Jen / They went on a date / But he was too late.

65. Are you from Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.

66. What did the squirrel say to his lover? I’m nuts about you!

67. What does the ghost call his true love? My ghoul-friend.

68. My boyfriend is so good at making burgers. I am not sure if he is my boyfriend or grill-friend.

69. Are you a banana? Because I find you a peeling.

70. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible. But I want to spend every irritating minute with you.

71. What did one boat say to the other boat? Are you interested in a little row-mance?

72. I love you…Even when I’m really, really hungry.

73. How did the telephone propose to its girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

74. Every day, I fall in love with you more and more. Except yesterday — yesterday you were pretty annoying.

75. A boyfriend who is good at making pies is called a pie-friend.

76. Is your name WiFi? Because I’m really feeling a connection.

77. I love you more than coffee. But please don’t make me prove it.

78. How does a boyfriend show his plans for the future? He buys an extra case of beer.

79. My physicist boyfriend told me he loves me to the moon and back. I’m worried he means displacement, not distance.

80. My boyfriend isn’t allowed to have birthday candles on his cake. Like, what are you wishing for? All your dreams came true with me!

81. A bartender broke up with her boyfriend. He keeps asking for another shot.

82. My boyfriend and I always laugh about how competitive we are. But I laugh harder.

83. My boyfriend said I’m starting to annoy him because I relate everything to Batman. What a Joker.

84. This might sound cheesy…But I think you’re grate.

85. You’re so sweet, you’re giving me a toothache.

Humorous Boyfriend Jokes for Instagram

86. My boyfriend told me to stop impersonating flamingos. I had to put my foot down.

87. A boyfriend is like an iPhone. Even if you drop and break it, it still works!

88. I invited my boyfriend to go to the gym with me, and then I didn’t show up. I hope he gets the message that we’re not working out.

89. Are you an angler fish? Because you are the light in my darkness.

90. Do you like Mexican food? Cause I want to wrap you in my arms and make you my BAE-RITTO.

91. Sometimes I love you. Sometimes I want to punch you in the face.

92. What’s the difference between a couch and a boyfriend watching sports? Nothing, they’ve become one with each other.

93. What happened to the two vampires who went on their first date? It was love at first bite!

94. Me: “I love you.” You: “Is that you or the wine talking?” Me: “It’s me talking to the wine.”

95. I was perusing the shelves at a toy store when a customer asked an employee where the video game section was. After pointing it out, the employee asked, “Is there anything specific you’re looking for?” “Yes,” said the customer. “My boyfriend.”

96. Boyfriend: “Do you have a date for Valentine’s Day?” Girlfriend: “Yes, February 14th.”

97. My boyfriend is a fan of The Avengers. He always says, “I am Iron Man.” I say, “I am Ironing Man.”

98. I want to be the reason who makes you look down at your phone and smile…And then walk into a pole.

99. My boyfriend’s parents must think I am drunk. The truth is I am just intoxicated by their son.

100. What’s the difference between a toddler and your boyfriend? I don’t know, do you?

101. My boyfriend just broke up with me over video games. What a stupid thing to Fallout 4.

102. Why are boyfriends like lawnmowers? They’re hard to get started, emit foul odors, and don’t work half the time.

103. My boyfriend was breaking up with me and started to walk out the door. So I jammed my knee into his stomach. “You can’t leave, I kneed you.”

104. What do you do if someone thinks an onion is the only vegetable that can make someone cry? Throw a coconut in their face.

105. My girlfriend is a fan of The Lion King. She always says “Hakuna Matata.” I say “Hakuna Ma-taco.”

106. My boyfriend came over today and stole my milk. How dairy.

107. What book do women like the most? Their boyfriend's paycheck!

108. How many ex-boyfriends do you need to tile a bathroom? Two-if you slice them thinly.

109. My boyfriend is a fan of The Matrix. He always says “There is no spoon”. I say “There is no soup”.

110. Why did Helen Keller’s boyfriend have wax on his finger? Because he was whispering sweet nothings into her ear!

112. Girlfriend: I dreamed I saw you in a jewelry store and you were buying me a diamond ring. Boyfriend: I had the same dream, and I saw your dad paying the bill.

113. What’s the difference between love and marriage? Love is blind. Marriage is an eye-opener!

114. My boyfriend and I met on the internet. My mother asked him what line he used on me and my boyfriend replied, “I just used a modem.”

115. What did the melon say when her boyfriend proposed? Yes, but we cantaloupe.

Conclusion

Romance is the backbone of any relationship, but humor is one element that sparks up a relationship more than anything else. These boyfriend jokes can help you two get comfortable together and enjoy each other’s company even more. Moreover, if you don’t want to hurt your partner’s sentiments, you can share with him cheesy jokes that also work as a pickup line and see him getting head over heels in love with you once again. Whatever stage your relationship is, adding fun elements to your life always helps keep boredom at bay — so surprise your man with these cute jokes and make his day livelier and happier.