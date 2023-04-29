301+ Cute Girl Names That Are Perfect for Your Little Princess

For any new or would-be parent such as yourself, deciding on a name for your baby girl can be one of the most joyous and exciting experiences. It is a decision that will last her lifetime. So, you will most likely want to make sure that you pick the perfect cute girl name for your little princess. But with so many choices today, it can be overwhelming to narrow down a name that is right for your baby.

Don't worry. Be it classic, traditional, modern, or unique — the perfect cute baby girl name for your little princess is here somewhere on our list! So get started and explore this extensive list of names with meanings, origins, and more before you pick the most beautiful one for your daughter that will bring joy to your family!

301+ Most Popular, Adorable, And Cute Girl Names — Find the Perfect One for Your Little Bundle of Joy!

Most Popular Girls Names

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Trending Names for Girls

Raya Wrenley Angelique Vida Emberlynn Flora Murphy Arleth Ocean Oakleigh Freyja Mylah Taytum Elia Jaylani Zayla Navy Della Clover Nyra Luna Cora Mirabel/Mirabelle Dolores Louisa/Luisa

Gender-neutral Cute Girl Names

Arden Bellamy Briar Brighton Callaway Cove Cypress Ever Halston Hollis Honor Jupiter Kingsley Kit Landry Lexington Lux Merritt Revel Rory Salem Sol Timber True Dakota Jessie Marion Jackie Alva Ollie Jodie Cleo Kerry Angel Sammie Jamie Kris Robbie Tracy Merrill Noel

Pop Culture-inspired Cute Girl Names

Daphne Hyacinth Philippa Phoebe Francesca Eloise Keely Bex Lorelai Rony Wanda Agatha Vision Darcy Camila Scarlett Emily Penelope Chloe Layla Mila Hazel Nora Victoria Hannah Elena Naomi Regina Alice

Strong And Powerful Girl Names

Kamala Ruth Naomi Simone Freya Athena Persephone Elizabeth Abigail

Cute And Beautiful Girl Names

Capri Bali Prairie Taiga Bay Sequoia Ivy Wren Sienna Laurel Eleanor Grace Violet Aurora Riley Zoey Willow Emilia Stella Zoe

Playful And Cute Girl Names

Baby Pixie Dovie Honey Lulu Lovie Ella Lily Leah Lucy Anna Evie Lia

Indian-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Madhavi (means "someone born in springtime”) Aanya (means "gracious and merciful”) Aashvi (means "victorious”) Amara (means "everlasting or immortal”) Amulya (means "priceless”) Anushka (means "ray of light”) Aria (means "melody or tune”) Devina (means "divine or heavenly”) Divya (means "brilliance”) Eesha (means "supreme”) Farida (means "unique”) Imara (means "strong, powerful, or brave”) Jasmine (it is a fragrant flower) Jaya (means "victory”) Jivika (means "source of life”) Jiah (means "heart, soul, or spirit”) Kareena (means "innocent or pure”) Kavya (means "devotion”) Khushi (means "happiness”) Lavanya (means "grace or beauty”) Mahi (means "strong”) Maya (means "illusion or magic”) Meera (means "prosperous”) Mila (means "dear”) Misha (means "someone with a beautiful smile”) Myra (means "beloved or admirable”) Navi (means "someone who is kind to other people”) Navya (means "someone who is praiseworthy”) Nidhi (means "treasure or wealth”) Nisha (means "night”) Nyra (means "beauty of Goddess of Saraswati”) Pritha (means "loved one or dear one”) Priya (means "beloved or favorite one”) Ria (means "a long area of water”) Roja (means "red”) Ruhi (means "spiritual”) Saanvi (means "follower of Goddess Lakshmi”) Sahara (means "support”) Samara (means "guardian”) Sana (means "brilliant”) Sarika (means "princess”) Saumya (means "mild or gentle”) Shivani (means "consort of Lord Shiva) Shyla (means "daughter of the mountain”) Sita (Goddess) Sonia (means "wisdom”) Suhasini (means "someone with a beautiful smile”) Suri (means "princess”) Surya (Sun Lord) Tashi (means "good fortune”) Uma (means "tranquility and fame”) Veena (it is an Indian instrument) Vera (means "truth or faith”) Zara (means "radiance or blooming flower”) Ziya (means "light or splendor”) Zoha (means "morning light”) Zoya (means "life”)

Indian-origin-inspired Unique Girl Names (with meaning)

Aahana (means "inner light or the immortal one") Aanchal (means "someone steady") Aarna (means "Goddess Lakshmi) Advika (means "World or Earth) Amaira (means "someone who will be beautiful forever") Amrita (means "immortality") Anika (means "Goddess Durga") Anya (means "graceful") Arunima (means "glow of dawn") Avni (means "Earth") Barkha (means "rain") Bina (means "understanding") Chameli (means "a creeper with fragrant flowers") Chandani (means "moonlight") Chavvi (means "reflection, image, or radiance") Divya (means "divine") Diya (means "lamp") Damini (means "lightning") Ekta (means "unity") Falguni (means "beautiful") Falak (means "a star") Gauri (means "fair or white") Geetika (means "a little song") Garima (means "strength or honor") Gayathri (means "The mother of Vedas or Goddess Saraswati") Hema (means "beautiful") Ira (means "Earth") Isha (means "the protector") Ishita (means "superior or wealthy") Jeevika (means "source of life") Jhalak (means "glimpse or spark") Kavya (means "a poem") Kashish (another name for Lord Shiva, also means “loveable”) Lakshmi (means "Goddess of wealth") Mahika (means "dew or mist") Manya (means "star of the sea") Megha/Meghana (means "cloud") Mitali (means "a bond between friendship and love") Niharika (means "dew drops") Nisha (means "night") Netra (means "vision") Nidhi (means "treasure") Pallavi (means "new leaves") Priya (means "dear one or beloved") Ridhi (means "good fortune or prosperity") Radha (means "Goddess of Love") Radhika (means "Goddess of Compassion") Saanvi (another name for Goddess Lakshmi, which means "the one who will be followed") Saumya (means "Goddess Durga") Sneha (means "love") Suhani (means "pleasant") Tanvi (means "slender, beautiful, or delicate") Unnati (means "progress") Vanya (means "God is gracious") Warhi (another name for Goddess Durga) Waida (means "a promise") Xiti (means "graceful") Xalak (means "someone with a magnificent sight") Zarna (means "a small stream of sweet water") Zaitra (means "a precious gift") Zinal (means "someone loving and beautiful") Zilmil (means "sparkling")

Irish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Maeve Sloane Fiadh Éabha Isla Molly Sadie Caoimhe Ruby Robyn Holly Aoife Cara Róisín Katie Delaney McKenna Ayleen Emerald Kiara Mckenzie Kayleigh Keeley Shayla Enya

Hispanic-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Amaia Gianna Catalina Milena

Spanish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Sofía Martina Lucía Julieta Valeria Renata Antonella Samantha Alma Daniela Paula Miranda Gabriela

Conclusion

Many soon-to-be parents look forward to choosing the perfect name for their daughter. It indeed is a special feeling. Despite the burst of excitement, it can be challenging to find the right name that perfectly suits your little one. That is where our compilation of 301+ charming and cute girl names can come in handy. These girl names are adorable, unique, beautiful, and just as special as your little princess. So, take inspiration and pin your favorites. Also, do not forget to let us know your decided name in the comment section below!

