301+ Cute Girl Names That Are Perfect for Your Little Princess

From classic favorites to creative cute girl names, our list has it all! So dig in and find the perfect name to fit your baby girl's personality to a tee!

Written by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Apr 29, 2023   |  04:33 PM IST  |  1.4K
Cute Girl Names
Cute Girl Names

For any new or would-be parent such as yourself, deciding on a name for your baby girl can be one of the most joyous and exciting experiences. It is a decision that will last her lifetime. So, you will most likely want to make sure that you pick the perfect cute girl name for your little princess. But with so many choices today, it can be overwhelming to narrow down a name that is right for your baby.

Don't worry. Be it classic, traditional, modern, or unique — the perfect cute baby girl name for your little princess is here somewhere on our list! So get started and explore this extensive list of names with meanings, origins, and more before you pick the most beautiful one for your daughter that will bring joy to your family!

301+ Most Popular, Adorable, And Cute Girl Names — Find the Perfect One for Your Little Bundle of Joy!

Most Popular Girls Names

Most Popular Girls Names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Trending Names for Girls

Trending Names for Girls

  1. Raya
  2. Wrenley
  3. Angelique
  4. Vida
  5. Emberlynn
  6. Flora
  7. Murphy
  8. Arleth
  9. Ocean
  10. Oakleigh
  11. Freyja
  12. Mylah
  13. Taytum
  14. Elia
  15. Jaylani
  16. Zayla
  17. Navy
  18. Della
  19. Clover
  20. Nyra
  21. Luna
  22. Cora
  23. Mirabel/Mirabelle
  24. Dolores
  25. Louisa/Luisa

Gender-neutral Cute Girl Names

Gender-neutral Cute Girl Names

  1. Arden
  2. Bellamy
  3. Briar
  4. Brighton
  5. Callaway
  6. Cove
  7. Cypress
  8. Ever
  9. Halston
  10. Hollis
  11. Honor
  12. Jupiter
  13. Kingsley
  14. Kit
  15. Landry
  16. Lexington
  17. Lux
  18. Merritt
  19. Revel
  20. Rory
  21. Salem
  22. Sol
  23. Timber
  24. True
  25. Dakota
  26. Jessie
  27. Marion
  28. Jackie
  29. Alva
  30. Ollie
  31. Jodie
  32. Cleo
  33. Kerry
  34. Angel
  35. Sammie
  36. Jamie
  37. Kris
  38. Robbie
  39. Tracy
  40. Merrill
  41. Noel

Pop Culture-inspired Cute Girl Names

Pop Culture-inspired Cute Girl Names

Advertisement
  1. Daphne
  2. Hyacinth
  3. Philippa
  4. Phoebe
  5. Francesca
  6. Eloise
  7. Keely
  8. Bex
  9. Lorelai
  10. Rony
  11. Wanda
  12. Agatha
  13. Vision
  14. Darcy
  15. Camila
  16. Scarlett
  17. Emily
  18. Penelope
  19. Chloe
  20. Layla
  21. Mila
  22. Hazel
  23. Nora
  24. Victoria
  25. Hannah
  26. Elena
  27. Naomi
  28. Regina
  29. Alice

Strong And Powerful Girl Names

Strong And Powerful Girl Names

  1. Kamala
  2. Ruth
  3. Naomi
  4. Simone
  5. Freya
  6. Athena
  7. Persephone
  8. Elizabeth
  9. Abigail

Cute And Beautiful Girl Names

Cute And Beautiful Girl Names

  1. Capri
  2. Bali
  3. Prairie
  4. Taiga
  5. Bay
  6. Sequoia
  7. Ivy
  8. Wren
  9. Sienna
  10. Laurel
  11. Eleanor
  12. Grace
  13. Violet
  14. Aurora
  15. Riley
  16. Zoey
  17. Willow
  18. Emilia
  19. Stella
  20. Zoe

Playful And Cute Girl Names

Playful And Cute Girl Names

  1. Baby
  2. Pixie
  3. Dovie
  4. Honey
  5. Lulu
  6. Lovie
  7. Ella
  8. Lily
  9. Leah
  10. Lucy
  11. Anna
  12. Evie
  13. Lia

Indian-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Indian-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

  1. Madhavi (means "someone born in springtime”)
  2. Aanya (means "gracious and merciful”)
  3. Aashvi (means "victorious”)
  4. Amara (means "everlasting or immortal”)
  5. Amulya (means "priceless”)
  6. Anushka (means "ray of light”)
  7. Aria (means "melody or tune”)
  8. Devina (means "divine or heavenly”)
  9. Divya (means "brilliance”)
  10. Eesha (means "supreme”)
  11. Farida (means "unique”)
  12. Imara (means "strong, powerful, or brave”)
  13. Jasmine (it is a fragrant flower)
  14. Jaya (means "victory”)
  15. Jivika (means "source of life”)
  16. Jiah (means "heart, soul, or spirit”)
  17. Kareena (means "innocent or pure”)
  18. Kavya (means "devotion”)
  19. Khushi (means "happiness”)
  20. Lavanya (means "grace or beauty”)
  21. Mahi (means "strong”)
  22. Maya (means "illusion or magic”)
  23. Meera (means "prosperous”)
  24. Mila (means "dear”)
  25. Misha (means "someone with a beautiful smile”)
  26. Myra (means "beloved or admirable”)
  27. Navi (means "someone who is kind to other people”)
  28. Navya (means "someone who is praiseworthy”)
  29. Nidhi (means "treasure or wealth”)
  30. Nisha (means "night”)
  31. Nyra (means "beauty of Goddess of Saraswati”)
  32. Pritha (means "loved one or dear one”)
  33. Priya (means "beloved or favorite one”)
  34. Ria (means "a long area of water”)
  35. Roja (means "red”)
  36. Ruhi (means "spiritual”)
  37. Saanvi (means "follower of Goddess Lakshmi”)
  38. Sahara (means "support”)
  39. Samara (means "guardian”)
  40. Sana (means "brilliant”)
  41. Sarika (means "princess”)
  42. Saumya (means "mild or gentle”)
  43. Shivani (means "consort of Lord Shiva)
  44. Shyla (means "daughter of the mountain”)
  45. Sita (Goddess)
  46. Sonia (means "wisdom”)
  47. Suhasini (means "someone with a beautiful smile”)
  48. Suri (means "princess”)
  49. Surya (Sun Lord)
  50. Tashi (means "good fortune”)
  51. Uma (means "tranquility and fame”)
  52. Veena (it is an Indian instrument)
  53. Vera (means "truth or faith”)
  54. Zara (means "radiance or blooming flower”)
  55. Ziya (means "light or splendor”)
  56. Zoha (means "morning light”)
  57. Zoya (means "life”)

Indian-origin-inspired Unique Girl Names (with meaning)

Indian-origin-inspired Unique Girl Names (with meaning)

Advertisement
  1. Aahana (means "inner light or the immortal one")
  2. Aanchal (means "someone steady")
  3. Aarna (means "Goddess Lakshmi)
  4. Advika (means "World or Earth)
  5. Amaira (means "someone who will be beautiful forever")
  6. Amrita (means "immortality")
  7. Anika (means "Goddess Durga")
  8. Anya (means "graceful")
  9. Arunima (means "glow of dawn")
  10. Avni (means "Earth")
  11. Barkha (means "rain")
  12. Bina (means "understanding")
  13. Chameli (means "a creeper with fragrant flowers")
  14. Chandani (means "moonlight")
  15. Chavvi (means "reflection, image, or radiance")
  16. Divya (means "divine")
  17. Diya (means "lamp")
  18. Damini (means "lightning")
  19. Ekta (means "unity")
  20. Falguni (means "beautiful")
  21. Falak (means "a star")
  22. Gauri (means "fair or white")
  23. Geetika (means "a little song")
  24. Garima (means "strength or honor")
  25. Gayathri (means "The mother of Vedas or Goddess Saraswati")
  26. Hema (means "beautiful")
  27. Ira (means "Earth")
  28. Isha (means "the protector")
  29. Ishita (means "superior or wealthy")
  30. Jeevika (means "source of life")
  31. Jhalak (means "glimpse or spark")
  32. Kavya (means "a poem")
  33. Kashish (another name for Lord Shiva, also means “loveable”)
  34. Lakshmi (means "Goddess of wealth")
  35. Mahika (means "dew or mist")
  36. Manya (means "star of the sea")
  37. Megha/Meghana (means "cloud")
  38. Mitali (means "a bond between friendship and love")
  39. Niharika (means "dew drops")
  40. Nisha (means "night")
  41. Netra (means "vision")
  42. Nidhi (means "treasure")
  43. Pallavi (means "new leaves")
  44. Priya (means "dear one or beloved")
  45. Ridhi (means "good fortune or prosperity")
  46. Radha (means "Goddess of Love")
  47. Radhika (means "Goddess of Compassion")
  48. Saanvi (another name for Goddess Lakshmi, which means "the one who will be followed")
  49. Saumya (means "Goddess Durga")
  50. Sneha (means "love")
  51. Suhani (means "pleasant")
  52. Tanvi (means "slender, beautiful, or delicate")
  53. Unnati (means "progress")
  54. Vanya (means "God is gracious")
  55. Warhi (another name for Goddess Durga)
  56. Waida (means "a promise")
  57. Xiti (means "graceful")
  58. Xalak (means "someone with a magnificent sight")
  59. Zarna (means "a small stream of sweet water")
  60. Zaitra (means "a precious gift")
  61. Zinal (means "someone loving and beautiful")
  62. Zilmil (means "sparkling")

Irish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Irish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Advertisement
  1. Maeve
  2. Sloane
  3. Fiadh
  4. Éabha
  5. Isla
  6. Molly
  7. Sadie
  8. Caoimhe
  9. Ruby
  10. Robyn
  11. Holly
  12. Aoife
  13. Cara
  14. Róisín
  15. Katie
  16. Delaney
  17. McKenna
  18. Ayleen
  19. Emerald
  20. Kiara
  21. Mckenzie
  22. Kayleigh
  23. Keeley
  24. Shayla
  25. Enya

Hispanic-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Hispanic-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

  1. Amaia
  2. Gianna
  3. Catalina
  4. Milena

Spanish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Spanish-origin-inspired Cute Girl Names

Advertisement
  1. Sofía
  2. Martina
  3. Lucía
  4. Julieta
  5. Valeria
  6. Renata
  7. Antonella
  8. Samantha
  9. Alma
  10. Daniela
  11. Paula
  12. Miranda
  13. Gabriela

Conclusion

Many soon-to-be parents look forward to choosing the perfect name for their daughter. It indeed is a special feeling. Despite the burst of excitement, it can be challenging to find the right name that perfectly suits your little one. That is where our compilation of 301+ charming and cute girl names can come in handy. These girl names are adorable, unique, beautiful, and just as special as your little princess. So, take inspiration and pin your favorites. Also, do not forget to let us know your decided name in the comment section below!

ALSO READ: 251+ Super Cool And Unique Boy Names for Your Little One

FAQs

What are the cutest female names?
Some of the cutest female names include Olivia, Ava, Sofia, Mia, Isabella, Luna, Illa, and Avery.
What is the rarest girl's name?
Some of the rarest girls' names include Aella, Alohi, Caitronia, Gaelic, Novalie, Ottiline, and Tamsyn.
What are unique girls' names?
Some of the unique girls' names include Rory, Apple, Fawn, April, Ariel, Ginger, Bertie, Irie, Birdie, Juno, Coral, Nia, Dora, Zuri, and Odette.
About The Author
Anubhuti Mishra
Anubhuti Mishra
Relationship Expert

A marked inclination toward understanding human emotions and relationships led Anubhuti to become a certified Relatio...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!