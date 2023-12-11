101 Kiss Quotes That’ll Make Your Beloved’s Heart Flutter

When you are in love, every kiss you share with your partner is sheer bliss. But when you and your partner are miles apart, all you can do is drop a few romantic messages or simply send them the best kiss quotes. A kiss is one of the most romantic gestures that you can treasure for life. And, why not? Every kiss is special, whether it is the first or the last, in private or audaciously public! Be it slow, deep, or passionate, it says a thousand words and you just can’t get over it.

So, today, we have got you covered with a fanciful list of the best and the most romantic kiss quotes that will make your beloved’s heart flutter even when he or she is not around. Don’t forget, words are mightier than you think and they have the power to weave love stories for a lifetime.

Whether it has been days, weeks, or months since you last saw each other, our assorted collection of kissing quotes will help you convey your affection and infinite love in the most breezy way! So, get set to dive into the world of pure sentiments and fondness.

Best Kissing Quotes to Take Your Lover's Breath Away

1. “It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” ― Tahereh Mafi

2. "A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving." — Cyrano de Bergerac

3. “Our only kiss was like an accident- a beautiful gasoline rainbow.” ― Alice Sebold

4. “You may conquer with the sword, but you are conquered by a kiss.” – Daniel Heinsius

5. “The soul that can speak through the eyes can also kiss with a gaze.” – Gustavo Adolfo Becquer

6. “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” – Ingrid Bergman

7. “Teasing’s part of the fun that comes before kissing” ― Lois Lowry

8. “Kisses, even to the air, are beautiful.” – Drew Barrymore

9. “One day you will kiss a man you can’t breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence.” ― Karen Marie Moning

10. “A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” – Edmond Rostand

11. “The only true language of love is A Kiss!” ― Alfred de Musset

12. A kiss seals two souls for a moment in time." ― Levende Waters

13. “A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years.” — Rupert Brooke

14. “To a woman, the first kiss is just the end of the beginning, but to a man, it is the beginning of the end.” — Helen Rowland

15. “A man snatches the first kiss, pleads for the second, demands the third, takes the fourth, accepts the fifth – and endures all the rest.”― Helen Rowland

16. “We are all mortal until the first kiss and the second glass of wine.” – Eduardo Galeano

17. “How did it happen that their lips came together? How does it happen that birds sing, that snow melts, that the rose unfolds, that the dawn whitens behind the stark shapes of trees on the quivering summit of the hill? A kiss and all was said.” - Victor Hugo

18. “The happiness of life is made up of minute fractions – the little, soon-forgotten charities of a kiss or smile, a kind look, a heart-felt compliment, and the countless infinitesimals of pleasurable and genial feeling.” – Samuel Taylor

Most Romantic Bedroom Kisses Quotes

19. “I’m going to kiss you now, and I don’t know if I’ll ever stop.” ― Jamie McGuire

20. “Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you.” ― Paul McCartney

21. “I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference.” ― Ernest Hemingway

22. “I wasn’t kissing her, I was whispering in her mouth.” – Chico Marx

23. “Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it.” — Bernard Meltzer

24. “Were kisses all the joys in bed, One woman would another wed.” – William Shakespeare

Kiss Quotes for Him

25. “The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” ― Percy Bysshe Shelley

26. “Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” ― Sylvia Plath

27. “Is not a kiss the very autograph of love?” – Henry Finck

28. “In one kiss, you know all I haven’t said.” – Pablo Neruda

29. “I believe in long, slow, deep, soft, wet kisses that last three days.” – Bull Durham

30. “Stolen kisses are always sweetest.” – Leigh Hunt

31. “Of all the things I love to taste, sweetest is the kiss of love.” – William Saroyan

32. “Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.” – John Keats

33. “Sometimes you find forever in a kiss, and that's when you discover magic exists.” ― Christy Ann Martine

34. "It is the passion that is in a kiss that gives to it its sweetness; it is the affection in a kiss that sanctifies it." ― Christian Nestell Bovee

35. “Kiss me in sweet slow motion/Let’s let everything slide” – Faith Hill

Cute Kiss Quotes

36. “Always remember this: A kiss will never miss, and after many kisses, a miss becomes a misses.” – John Lennon

37. “I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go?” – Ingrid Bergman

38. “Smile. it's the second-best thing you can do with your lips.” — Jill Shalvis

39. “She kissed me, and my mouth wrote a poem of welcome to her lips.” – Ward Elliot Hour

40. “She knew 100 little things about him, but when he kissed her she couldn’t remember her own name.” — Michelle Hodkin

41. “I’ll make up for all the years I was supposed to be kissing you.” — Leo Christopher

42. “Because with the right person, sometimes kissing feels like healing.” — Lisa McMann

43. “A kiss that is never tasted is forever and ever wasted.” – Billie Holiday

Most Passionate Kissing Quotes

44. “I’m oxygen and he’s dying to breathe.” ― Tahereh Mafi

45. “A kiss on the beach when there is a full moon is the closest thing to heaven.”― H. Jackson Brown Jr.



46. “Lips that have tasted the salt of tears always give the sweetest kiss.”― C. J. Carlyon

47. “My lips are like a camera for her, whenever I click her with my lips, she smiles.”― Himanshu Chhabra

48. “If we’re going to kiss, it has to be book-worthy.”―Colleen Hoover

Best I Love Kissing You Quotes

49. “If you are ever in doubt as to whether to kiss a pretty girl, always give her the benefit of the doubt.” – Thomas Carlyle

50. “Twas not my lips you kissed but my soul.” — Judy Garland

51. “Her lips on his could tell him better than all her stumbling words.” — Margaret Mitchell

52. “When I see you, I smile. When I touch you, I feel you. When I kiss you, I love you!” — Kathy Griffin

53. “A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness.” — Ingrid Bergman

54. “Your first kiss is never just a kiss but a beautiful place you get to visit only once.” – Colin Tegerdine

55. “Hard to sit here and be close to you, and not kiss you.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

56. “Remember, we’re madly in love, so it’s all right to kiss me anytime you feel like it.” — Suzanne Collins

57. “The best part about a first kiss is right before the first kiss.” – Brett Davern

58. “If a kiss could be seen, I think it would look like a violet.” — L.M. Montgomery

Top Kiss Quotes for Boyfriend

59. “Make me immortal with a kiss.” ― Christopher Marlowe

60. “Each kiss a heart-quake…” – Lord Byron

61. “I like to have someone I can touch and squeeze and kiss.” — Cher

62. “I have found men who didn’t know how to kiss. I’ve always found the time to teach them.” – Mae West

63. “The kiss is neither returned nor exchanged because it’s free.” — Charles de Leusse

64. “The lover steals a kiss. He incurs life imprisonment.” — Charles de Leusse

65. “Your love is not really love until you waste it, a kiss is never a kiss until you taste it.” — Munia Khan

66. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

67. “But because two can play at this game, I stand on tiptoe and kiss his cheek. Right on his bruise.” – Suzanne Collins

68. “I want to make sure that the first person you kiss loves you, okay?” ― Stephen Chbosky

69. “A first kiss after five months means more than a first kiss after five minutes.” — Steve Klugar

Eloquent Kiss Me Quotes

70. “Be plain in dress, and sober in your diet; In short, my deary, kiss me, and be quiet.” – Lady Mary Wortley Montagu

71. “Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life.”― Beau Taplin

72. “A legal kiss is never as good as a stolen one.” – Guy de Maupassant

73. “He kisses like he’s dying of thirst, and I’m water.” — Jennifer L. Armentrout

74. “You know these love letters mix with whisky, just don't light a match when you kiss me.” — Jon Bon Jovi

75. “Kiss me, so long but as a kiss may last!”― Percy Shelley

76. “A kiss may not be the truth but it is what we wish were true.” — L.A. Story

77. “The first kiss between two people is something really good in life.” – Juliana Hatfield

78. “The first kiss can be as terrifying as the last.” ― Daina Chaviano

79. “Well, it’s either kiss me or kill me, that’s how I see it.” ― Tom Waits

80. “Kisses are a better fate than wisdom.” — E. E. Cummings

81. “How far away the stars seem, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how old my heart.” – William Butler Yeats

Top Kissing Quotes for Her

82. “The first time I kissed you. One kiss, I was totally hooked. Addicted to you.” — Ellen Hopkins

83. “Never close your lips to those whom you have already opened your heart.” — Charles Dickens

84. “Then I did the simplest thing in the world. I leaned down… and kissed him. And the world cracked open.” — Agnes de Mille

85. “If you wanted to play with fire, milady, you could have simply asked me for a kiss or three.”― Lisa Mantchev

86. “Your first kiss is destiny knocking.” – Alice Sebold

87. “I’ve kissed so many women I can do it with my eyes closed.” – Henny Youngman

88. “A friend is always good to have, but a lover’s kiss is better than angels raining down on me.” — Dave Matthews

89. “You should be kissed and by someone who knows how.” — Margaret Mitchell

90. “What of soul was left, I wonder, when the kissing had to stop?” — Robert Browning

91. “It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine … it’s summertime!” ― Kenny Chesney

92. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead.” — Marilyn Monroe

Best Quotes About Kissing

93. “Women still remember the first kiss after men have forgotten the last.” — Remy de Gourmont

94. “High heels were invented by a woman who had been kissed on the forehead.” – Christopher Morley

95. “Boys always like to see girls kiss. I don’t get it; girls don’t want to see boys kiss.” — Dominique Swain

96. “The sound of a kiss is not so loud as that of a cannon, but its echo lasts a great deal longer.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr

97. “Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls because the spirit was said to be carried in one’s breath.” — Eve Glicksman

98. “Never ask a woman if you may kiss her. Instead, learn to read body language.” — Neil Strauss

99. “The decision to kiss for the first time is the most crucial one in any love story.” — Emil Ludwig

100. “A kiss can be a comma, a question mark, or an exclamation point. That’s basic spelling that every woman ought to know.” — Mistinguett

101. “A kiss may ruin a human life.” ― Oscar Wilde

Conclusion

Saying “I Love you and I miss you” will no longer be boring once you bookmark these fantastic kiss quotes for your special one. In the journey of life, these small romantic gestures of yours will keep the spark of your relationship alive for years. Hope you know, that in the recipe of love, kisses and hugs are the main ingredients to spice things up. Kisses, being the best way to pamper your soulmate help nurture your bond, and strengthen it for a lifetime. So, let these romantic quotes be your medium to express what you feel even when you are miles apart. Share some of them with your partner and get set to sink into the ocean of love!

